Cruzeiro closes with Serie B top scorer and reaches three reinforcements for 2022

Cruzeiro hit striker Edu, top scorer in Serie B in 2021 with 17 goals in 33 games

Recasting its cast for 2022, the cruise secured his third reinforcement for the season. After getting right with the defenders Maicon and Mateus Silva, the Fox hired the edu striker, top scorer of Serie B of 2021 by the brusch.

Edu’s arrival at Cruzeiro was announced by Brusque himself this Wednesday (8). The club from Santa Catarina published on its social networks a farewell message to the ‘Imperador do Vale’, the second top scorer in the team’s history with 38 goals.

“Farewells are never easy, that’s why let’s not say goodbye but goodbye, Emperor, success on the Cruise. Dare to dream for one day to fill us with joy again!”.

Edu did a good Serie B for Brusque in 2021. With 17 goals in 33 games, the striker was the top scorer in the championship, one goal ahead of Leo Gamalho, of Coritiba, and two ahead of Rafael Navarro, of the champion Botafogo.

Quadricolor says goodbye to attacker Edu! The second highest scorer in the club’s history made us even more fond of shouting a goal. It was in its first and quick passage until the consecration in the second pass. + pic.twitter.com/yKojllg6qg — Brusque FC (@Brusqueofficial) December 8, 2021

Cruzeiro is still negotiating with more reinforcements to try to return to the elite of the Brazilian championship. O midfielder Petros has already been invited by Maicon, your partner in the São Paulo and in Saudi Arabia, while the side para, who got his way out of saints, is on Fox’s radar.

Relegated in 2019, Cruzeiro competed for the second time in history in Serie B in 2021, staying in the 14th position with 48 points, much closer to the relegation zone for Serie C than to the G4 and access to Serie A. In 2022, the team will continue under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.