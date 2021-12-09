Cryptocurrencies have a greater chance of falling in 2022, says research

(Bloomberg) – 2021 was the year that cryptocurrencies were finally accepted by financial institutions. Now, the same asset managers say that this asset class is likely to suffer a major devaluation next year.

The digital asset class is the “leading candidate” to undergo a “major correction” in 2022, and nearly three-quarters of institutions interviewed do not think they are a suitable investment for most retail investors, according to a survey commissioned by Natixis Investment Managers.

Currently, 28% of participating institutions invest in cryptocurrencies and of these, almost a third plan to increase this allocation in the next year.

Among all institutional investors interviewed (that is, those who invest and do not invest in digital assets at the moment), 8% intend to expand this allocation in 2022.

The sum of assets under management by the institutions participating in the research reaches US$ 12.3 trillion.

This year was marked by the entry of large asset managers and pension funds into the cryptocurrency market. Several famous investors also got involved. For many of them, digital assets like Bitcoin can provide good inflation protection in an environment of heavy government stimulus.

Despite the volatility, these tokens also deliver huge gains. An index that includes the largest cryptocurrencies, the “Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index”, has advanced about 200% since the beginning of 2021.

In the Natixis survey, approximately 40% of respondents recognized cryptocurrencies as a legitimate investment option, but one that will eventually need regulation by central banks.

Since its debut just over a decade ago, the first and largest cryptocurrency has been the target of tragic predictions that have not materialized. Bitcoin has entered the conversations of everyday people and has appreciated by more than 5,000% in the last five years.

The survey commissioned by Natixis was conducted by CoreData Research in October and November in multiple countries among 500 institutional investors, including four central banks, more than 20 sovereign wealth funds and more than 150 private pension plans.

