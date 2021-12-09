“Cube-shaped” object photographed on the Moon raises theories in China

A photograph of a cube-shaped object, captured by a Chinese rover on the other side of the moon, fueled speculation and inspired a series of memes on Chinese social media.

The Yutu-2 captured an image of what appears to be a large cubic object on the horizon about 80 meters from its location, said Nosso Espaço – a Chinese government science website. The portal says that the last registration of the rover was made on December 3rd.

With the hashtag “Yutu’s Last Discovery,” the memes show the rover advancing across the lunar plain towards a pair of obelisks, a monolith, and even a giant hammer and sickle – the symbol of the Communist Party.

“It’s space junk left by the United States,” wrote a Chinese netizen in a post on the networks.

“Come a little closer, and you’ll see it’s a test site for Covid-19,” another replied. “It’s the home of the aliens,” said a third, in a tone of mock horror.

Others suggested a more mundane possibility: of being just a rock.

The solar-powered Yutu, or “Jade Rabbit” in Chinese, will cover the distance of 80 meters in two to three lunar days (two to three terrestrial months), says Nosso Espaço.

The robotic rover has been operating in the Von Karman crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin since its deployment in January 2019.

The mission is historic, as no nation had managed to land on the other side of the Moon so far.

With the Moon “closed” to Earth – it rotates at the same speed as it orbits our planet – most of its “dark side” is never visible to anyone on Earth.