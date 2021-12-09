Daughter reassures Pelé’s fans: ‘He comes home to enjoy Christmas’

Activist Kely Nascimento posted a photo of Pelé alongside his sister Flávia Kurtz, to show that the King of football is fine and admitted to Albert Einstein hospital for a procedure that was already scheduled after the removal of a tumor in the former player’s right colon, in September. In contact with the Assessoria de Pelé, the THROW! received the information that the Rei went to the hospital for chemotherapy and that the procedure is part of the recovery process.

– Family urges!! My networks are booming again and I appreciate all the affection we’ve received from all of you!! This photo was taken 10 minutes ago at Albert Einstein Hospital where my father completed a procedure that had been scheduled for months. My sister Flavia Kurtz is petting him for me! – Kely started, in an Instagram post.

– In two or three days he goes home to enjoy Christmas. This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment. All my gratitude, always – concluded the King’s daughter, who is not physically present because she lives in the United States.

Pelé was hospitalized after performing a routine exam in September, which could not be done during the pandemic. The medical report identified a tumor in the right colon, which is part of the large intestine. Hospitalized, the King underwent surgical procedures and stayed in the ICU for a few days.

His daughters were important characters on social networks, clarifying their father’s state of health and helping to humanize the image of the 20th century athlete.

