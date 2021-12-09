David Luiz took a strong attitude in Flamengo’s locker room after losing to Santos

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

David Luiz’s dissatisfaction and demand after Flamengo’s defeat against Santos last Monday (6), by Brasileirão, were not restricted to the interview given by the defender in the broadcast of the match. According to information from the “GE”, the defender had an incisive attitude in the Maracanã locker rooms. Without sending a message, the experienced athlete assumed the role of squad leader, and firmly demanded his teammates.

The main point addressed by the defender was the relaxation behavior displayed throughout the season and the transfer of responsibility.

Also according to the portal, Flamengo players accepted the charges calmly. On that occasion, David Luiz pointed out some more evident problems and indicated points that need to be changed for next season. People who were able to follow the defender’s speech pointed out that he was polite, but firm in his words, and even without naming names, he made everyone understand him.

In the statements, David Luiz used words such as “valuing your career and the opportunity to be there doing what you love, which is playing football”. Finally, professionals who live in the clubs’ daily life revealed to the “GE” that there is great dissatisfaction with the relaxed way in which some athletes treat their daily work.

READ TOO:

Flamengo receives proposal by Rodinei and makes decision on sale

New coach in sight, reformulation, striker hiring, Gabigol criticized and more: Flamengo’s latest

Journalist asks for a reformulation at Flamengo and indicates the departure of three players: ‘They rule inside the club’

Mauro Cezar points out ‘problem’ that Flamengo’s new coach will face

Pelé hospitalized, money from Globo and arrival of reinforcement: See the main news from Santos today (8)

Jackpot coming! See how much your club will receive from TV Globo for Brasileirão 2021

Cafu side list for selection at the Qatar World Cup in 2022

Find out what made Abel Ferreira refuse the Hulk at Palmeiras