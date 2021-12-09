Dayane criticizes Aline for approaching MC Gui

Dayane Mello, the twelfth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), commented on the approach of Aline Mineiro and MC Gui in confinement and disapproved of the ex-panicat’s attitudes, in an interview with “Link Podcast”.

“I think Aline is really appealing, and she has no idea what she’s done to me, what she’s been doing with MC Gui’s relationship,” Dayane criticized.

Lucas Selfie, the show’s host, questioned whether Aline really has no idea that it would be affecting the funkeiro’s relationship, and Dayane said that the girl can, indeed, have an idea of ​​what she’s doing.

The boy is married, guys, he was going to get married. Bia [noiva de MC Gui] all beautiful, wonderful. Respect. Wasn’t she going to get married too, live with her husband? Respect, respect the boy. There’s no way. You rub it in your face, what are you going to do? What man can take, people? Three months without sex and the girl rubbing 24 hours a day. There is no man who can take it. She appealed outright. Kiss, kiss back and forth. Does not exist. Dayane Mello

Talking about Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves, who have also been exchanging caresses on the show, Dayane defended the duo and said he saw nothing more than a friendship between the pawns.

“At times, I saw a great complicity between them at a time when we weren’t an ally, we weren’t friends. […] Dynho and Sthef, in my opinion, are very needy. Not just for affection but for the children. Dynho is a father, Sthefane is a mother. […] I’ve never seen a lack of respect,” said the model.

Day also commented on a video that shows Sthe and Dynho at the pool and has been circulating on social media.

“There are some videos in the pool that came out there, that say ‘Oh, he set foot in her private parts’. I can’t believe it, because I was there at that moment. I saw it, I was with them. I think they really have this connection to brothers, and people are creating a lot,” he concluded.

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

