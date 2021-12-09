Dayane justifies controversial speeches in A Fazenda 13 as ‘lack of vocabulary’ · TV News

Dayane Mello justified his controversial comments within The Farm 2021 as a “lack of vocabulary”. This Wednesday (8), the model said that she did not want to reduce any companion in confinement and that her positions were taken out of context by fans of the reality show.

“I arrived with an open heart, speaking my language, Portuguese. It’s very difficult to make several programs speaking in Italian, I have great difficulty. I failed in many lines due to a lack of vocabulary, I haven’t lived in the city for over 15 years. Brazil. I made mistakes in some lines, but intentionally it wasn’t like that, I never wanted to belittle anyone, to speak ill of anyone,” pointed out Dayane in an interview with Link Podcast.

During the chat with Lucas Selfie, the ex-Big Brother Italia said that she saw the controversial positions after leaving the program, such as the moment in which she stated that she was not at the level of Brazilians. For Dayane, the negative repercussion occurred because viewers generalized these opinions.

“I understood that many of my lines there, people generalized a lot and took them to the personal, it was not the context of the things I wanted to talk about. When I was talking about Brazilians, I was talking about the game, the people inside, I didn’t talk about Brazilians . I really talked about the difference of the Italians in mentality,” he said.

“As people didn’t understand about this, I think they broadcast a lot of bad stuff. There’s also this whole fandom part [grupos de fãs], the people who love you and who hate you. Who knows, some haters have built fake news and are still doing it,” added Dayane.

Check out the interview:

