Delicious Cookie Recipe – SceneryMT

If you are one of those who love an international recipe, you will love to make this delicacy called a cookie recipe!

In a recipe that is for the guys who like a tasty recipe that doesn’t require a lot of time to prepare, you’ll learn how to make it here!



The cookie recipe takes about 40 minutes to prepare and can yield up to 22 servings.

See below the step by step for you to rock with this simple, easy and cheap recipe.

INGREDIENTS OF THE COOKIE RECIPE

125 g of unsalted butter at room temperature

3/4 cup of sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 and 3/4 cup of wheat flour

1 teaspoon of powdered yeast

300 g of chopped dark chocolate

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

to make chocolate cookie add 1/4 cup of powdered chocolate

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Mix in the butter, brown sugar, sugar, vanilla essence (and powdered chocolate if you’re making chocolate-based cookies). Add the beaten egg little by little and mix well. Add the flour little by little and mix well (can be by hand or in a planetary mixer) Finally, add the yeast and mix just to incorporate it into the dough. After the dough is well mixed, add the chopped chocolate. Form into small balls and bake in a preheated oven, on parchment paper, for approximately 15 to 20 minutes (250°C).

Also try making a delicious crispy brownie recipe and make it to eat with this delicious cookie recipe.

