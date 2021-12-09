Democratic erosion in US reduces siege of Bolsonaro at Biden summit – International

WASHINGTON – For the second time this year, the Brazil participates in a summit called by Joe Biden. Today, however, the president Jair Bolsonaro does not expect to be the focus of criticism – unlike what happened in April, at the climate meeting. The change reflects the deterioration of democracy in the U.S and from the guest list for the event.

Along with 110 leaders, Biden tries to show himself as a protagonist in defending democracy, human rights and fighting corruption. But the American has been the target of criticism for preferring to follow strategic interests to democratic values ​​by inviting governments with an authoritarian bias, such as Poland, Iraq and Pakistan – in addition to excluding rivals Russia and China.

The height of the deterioration of American democracy came on Jan. 6, when extremists attacked the Capitol to try to block certification of the 2020 presidential election. from the dictatorship, from the attacks on Congress, the Federal Supreme Court, the electoral system and the media.

At two times in the last week, authorities in the Biden government were asked about the situation in Brazil. On all occasions, the responses were diplomatic, avoiding friction with Brasília. The director of the White House National Security Council, Juan Gonzalez, said Americans have full confidence in Brazil’s ability to conduct democratic elections in 2022, given the strength of Brazilian institutions. At Itamaraty, the invitation was celebrated as a relief and pointed out as a sign that, regardless of the president, Brazil is still seen as a solid democracy in the region.

No news

The list of commitments to be assumed by Brazil at the summit, according to sources, will not bring unprecedented measures. The idea is to reaffirm principles already established in the Constitution, such as the commitment to holding free elections, in addition to highlighting issues dear to the president, such as the defense of freedom of expression. Bolsonaro will also speak about the National Anti-Corruption Plan.

The defense of freedom of expression, according to the president’s advisers, is one of the main points mentioned by Bolsonaro in the three-minute video recorded for the summit. Although freedom is defended by any democratically elected president, Bolsonaro’s idea is the opposite of what has been discussed in the US.

The Brazilian president often alleges that there is censorship in the case of removal of demonstrably false content from social networks or profiles that incite violence. The White House of Joe Biden defends the discussion on ways to control misinformation online.

Influence

The summit takes place virtually – today and tomorrow. After the opening, made by Biden, the leaders will have two hours of closed meeting, without broadcast. According to advisors to the president, Bolsonaro should only participate in the first hour and there is no forecast that he will speak. Bolsonaro has already sent a letter to Biden thanking him for the invitation.

Videos from the international leaders will be shown over the two days. Bolsonaro’s name is not on the State Department’s list of those to be presented today, at the summit’s opening, and is not expected to be broadcast until tomorrow.

“Biden hopes to regain US credibility as a champion of global freedom. But it will be difficult for the US to play that role if it fails to promote it in Latin America, the region where the US has historically enjoyed the greatest influence,” says Benjamin Gedan, former director of South America at the US National Security Council.