Denilson sees Douglas Costa’s ‘lack of sensitivity’ with Grêmio

TV Band commentator Denilson analyzed the episode in which Douglas Costa asked for release before Grêmio’s last game of the season to celebrate his wedding. In the opinion of the former São Paulo striker and the Brazilian team, the Gaucho team’s player lacked sensitivity.

“Douglas Costa lacked sensitivity. There was a lot of news since yesterday, saying that the wedding was scheduled for six months. But in six months it was possible to notice that Grêmio did not raise its head. Since the second round in the relegation zone. trickery for Douglas Costa in this situation”

The get-together would take place on Tuesday (7) and Douglas Costa’s request was denied by the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which listed the striker for the decisive game against Atlético-MG, today, at 21:30 (GMT). Grêmio needs to win – and hope for other results – to escape relegation.

What does Grêmio need to do?

Grêmio reaches the last round of the Brasileirão as 18th place, with 40 points. The club is not just relying on its own strength to escape relegation. Today, at home, at 9:30 pm (GMT) the tricolor team needs to beat Atlético-MG.

In addition, Grêmio needs Juventude (17th) and Bahia (16th), both with 43 points, to lose their matches. The Alviverde team hosts Corinthians, while the Bahia team plays away from home against Fortaleza. All games are at the same time.