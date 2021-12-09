Deolane Bezerra and Rainha Matos disagree during the party

posted on 12/8/2021 12:08 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @deolanebezerraon)

The last night of influencer Gessica Kayane’s birthday party was the talk. One of the highlights of the night was the disagreement between lawyer and DJ Deolane Bezerra and blogger André Luiz da Silva Matos, better known as Rainha Matos, owner of a gossip page on Instagram.

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, took advantage of the influencer’s presence at the party to confront him. In the video posted in no stories, she says that a gossip talked about her yesterday and wanted to know if the same person would have the courage to talk to her face. “Hi, Queen Matos. Want to talk about me in front of me now?”, Deolane asked the influencer, who defended himself. “I said that, for me, a doctor is the one who has a doctorate.” Deolane confronted the influencer. “For you, because you don’t understand the law.” After the discussion the DJ left the place.

Queen Matos later explained that the comment was made after Deolane “discredited my work and that of other pages speaking as if our work was nothing”. “It’s worth remembering that if it weren’t for the pages, 50% of you wouldn’t even know it exists. I don’t talk about it on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. The end. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed. I’m not used to shacks . As for her…”, he completed. Deolane replied, via stories, that she was “a doctor par excellence” and said that, if Queen Matos is upset, “go complain to God, to Dom Pedro who gave us the title”. “Atura or a freak, Queen”, she concluded, noting that she was, yes, “accustomed to lowliness”.