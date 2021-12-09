Deputies approve bonuses for ES health and education professionals

Photo: Ana Salles / Ales





State deputies approved, during an extraordinary session this Wednesday (8), the bonus of up to BRL 3,000 for state health workers it’s from BRL 6,500 for education. Payment will be made in the December paycheck.

The proposal was submitted on Tuesday (7th) by the State government, which will now be in charge of sanctioning the laws. During this Wednesday’s session, many parliamentarians lamented that remuneration could not be extended to all workers in these areas due to legal impediments.

PL 837/2021, which deals with the extra bonus for teaching professionals linked to the State Department of Education (Sedu), generated a great deal of debate. Parliamentarians revealed having received several complaints from teachers who do not work in classrooms and other categories of education, not covered by the bonus.

The allowance will cover approximately 14 thousand professionals who are actually exercising their profession in school units, acting as teachers, pedagogues, coordinators and directors.

According to the project, in general, in order to have the right to extra financial resources, the employee must cumulatively meet criteria such as having an active, effective or temporary relationship with Sedu and performing activities in public schools in the state network, in addition to not have absences.

Deputy Sergio Majeski (PSB) presented an amendment to extend the scope of the bonus to teaching professionals who work in administrative activities at Sedu, such as those working in regional superintendencies of education, as well as school secretary assistants and educational support agents, retired and teachers from state technical schools.

The proposed change was supported by several deputies, such as Torino Marques (PSL), Iriny Lopes (PT), Theodorico Ferraço (DEM), Vandinho Leite (PSDB) and Janete de Sá (PMN), who charged the government leader, Dary Pagung (PSB), a way out of this question.

According to Janete, the State Audit Court (TCE-ES) only authorized the granting of the bonus to teachers who are in the classroom, which she classified as a “mistake”.

Although parliamentarians have demanded more depth in the debate, Pagung reinforced that the opinion of the TCE is valid only for professionals who are in effective exercise, prohibiting any financial benefit for those “who do not receive from Fundeb 70”.

Freitas (PSB) defended that the government does not lack the will to give allowances to 100% of state employees, although there are legal impediments.

Photo: Disclosure/ Sedu

Professionals who are in the effective exercise of the profession will receive the bonus of BRL 6,500

Even with the statements given by the base of the government, President Erick Musso (Republicans) momentarily stopped the extra session to make a consultation with the Court of Auditors. “We are facing an impasse that I think can be resolved”, he said.

Musso recalled that no amendment presented by a deputy is valid to increase the Executive’s expenses.

Upon returning from the plenary session, after about 15 minutes, the president said he had received a call from Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB).

The Chief Executive undertook to request a new consultation with the Court of Auditors for the body to authorize or not the expansion of the bonus to other categories of education. If the extension is authorized, revealed Musso, the governor will send a new bill to the Legislature.

After discussion at the joint meeting of the Justice, Education, Citizenship and Finance commissions, the report presented by Bruno Lamas (PSB) rejected Majeski’s amendment and was supported by the other members of the collegiate bodies.

During the process, the lawmakers demanded a clear answer from the TCE-ES on the possibility or not of extending the bonus. Soon after, the proposal was accepted by the Plenary.

Musso stressed that he is awaiting a return from the government, if possible this Wednesday (8), as there are professors who are paid by Fundeb, but are assigned to other departments at the request of Sedu.

Torino Marques, on the other hand, called for the government’s attention and warned of the possibility of a strike by non-covered servers.

bonuses for health

PL 836/2021, which grants the bonus to health workers, was also approved by lawmakers this Wednesday. The proposal was considered fair by the deputies, who recognized the role of these professionals in the pandemic scenario.

The matter received a favorable opinion from the Justice, Citizenship, Health, and Finance committees. In this commission, the rapporteur Freitas revealed a financial impact for 2021 of R$ 30.6 million.

Photo: Diego Simão/TV Vitória

Bonus of up to R$3,000 is valid for professionals who worked directly in the fight against the pandemic

For health professionals who worked for at least 12 months, between April 2020 and September 2021, the benefit will be R$3,000. For those who worked for six to 12 months in the state health system, in the same period, they will have a bonus of R$ 2 thousand

Responsible for the opinion of the Justice commission, Gandini (Citizenship) recalled that not all servers will receive the benefit, but only those who acted directly in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The bonus will be granted in view of the exception provided for in the Federal Complementary Law 173/2020. In the Citizenship Commission, Iriny considered the federal legislation that prevents readjustments this year “perverse”.

In the Health collegiate, the rapporteur Dr. Emílio Mameri (PSDB) recalled that many doctors, nurses and other health professionals lost their lives in the fight against the pandemic. “It’s more than fair”, he classified about the project.

Dr. Hércules (MDB), on the other hand, lamented that the government could not extend the extra remuneration to all employees in the area.