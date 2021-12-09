DiCaprio says new film is ‘unique gift’ against climate change – Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio rate your new movie, don’t look up, like a gift.

Not because he worked with a cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Cat Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to name just a few, but because the film captures the dangers of climate change while making people laugh.

“I think we all saw it as an incredibly unique gift,” said the actor, one of Hollywood’s top environmental activists. “We were looking to get the message out about the climate crisis and Adam (McKay) really solved the riddle by creating this narrative.”

don’t look up, which hits theaters this Thursday, 9th, and at Netflix on December 24th, he has a satirical take on how the media and politicians tackle climate issues. The plot shows how two unimportant astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) try to warn a world that doesn’t seem to care about a huge comet that will destroy Earth in six months.

diCaprio he said he had been wanting to make a film about climate change for some time, but finding the right approach had proved difficult until now.

“Either you take an existential journey through a person’s life, or you do a disaster movie where New York freezes,” he explained.

Streep plays a selfish American president and Hill plays her smarmy son and chief adviser. Blanchett and Tyler Perry embody enthusiastic television anchors, Chalamet is a high school dropout, and Mark Rylance plays a bizarre tech billionaire concerned with his interests.