Direcional (DIRR3) and XP (XPBR31) announce investment agreement in real estate loan startup Direto

Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3) informed the market on Thursday (9) that the company and XP Inc. (XPBR31) signed an investment agreement in the real estate loan startup Direto.

The startup, highlighted the construction company in a statement, creates a solution for the development of the real estate market, offering loans to individuals in the acquisition of real estate, home equity and, at the corporate level, the acquisition of receivables from construction companies.

XP will have 49.9% of the startup. The transaction is subject to a few steps, including approval by the Economic Administration Council (Cade).

“This deal marks XP’s entry into the mortgage loan market, offering innovative financial products for this sector that have total synergy with our customer base. For this, we will rely on the expertise of Direcional, a long-time partner of XP”, highlights José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP.

Direto will offer three complementary initial solutions, with independent operation from the two associated groups and its own team in São Paulo and at its headquarters in Belo Horizonte.

The first will be the granting of loans, including in partnership with other financial institutions, for the acquisition of new and used properties by individuals. Another line of action will be home equity, a modality in which the property is used as a loan guarantee. In addition to these, for construction companies and developers, Direto will work with the acquisition of receivables portfolios, shortening the companies’ cash cycle and freeing up working capital in the operation.

Under the agreement, Direcional will act in the origination of clients and in the formation of a team with expertise in the real estate market and in credit analysis. XP will handle the structuring of financing solutions, as well as assist in attracting customers and developing strategies and technological tools for relationship and service journey.

The companies emphasize that the idea of ​​the partnership is to seek to use different sources of funds for real estate credit. “Our intention is to maximize financing opportunities that the market already offers, but on a new scale and capacity of relationship with customers that XP’s technology and distribution network can provide”, says Ricardo Couto, an executive at Direto.

