DirecTV GO offers a R$50 discount for new customers in celebration of their first year in Brazil

The streaming platform DirecTV GO announced, this Wednesday (8), the launch of a Exclusive promotion for potential future customers to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the service’s arrival in Brazil. According to DirecTV GO, who purchases the monthly streaming service plan will get a discount of BRL 50.00 in the first month, that is, instead of paying BRL 69.90, the user will pay only R$19.90 in this initial period.





Subscribers have access to more than 70 live channels, world sports championships and a variety of on-demand content, including films, series and documentaries. The offer will be available on the platform until December 21st. The service also highlights that there is a programming for all tastes: documentaries, journalism, sports, music and children’s channels, which can be accessed through Smart TVs, computers, cell phones and tablets.

DIRECTV GO’s 1st year anniversary has arrived and we want to celebrate it with you. That’s why we have a special offer: hire now with a discount of R$50 on the first monthly fee: https://t.co/S7ptI2640j pic.twitter.com/MQSCgBaELA — DIRECTV GO Brasil (@directvgobrasil) December 7, 2021

Post-Paid and Pre-Paid customers with active recharge from SKY can also watch the contents and all the programming, according to the package or recharge contracted. Simply login with SKY credentials on the DirecTV GO platform. Finally, the company also sent a special retrospective to its users’ emails. of the consumption of each one with the top 5 of the most watched content, the favorite genres, the day of the week they watch the most and other information. So, did you like it? Do you want to sign? Tell us in the comments below!