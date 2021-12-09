Disabled models want to break a taboo in Côte d’Ivoire

With one hand amputated, in a wheelchair or on crutches: about 20 models participated in a fashion show in Abidjan to break a taboo and change society’s perception of disability.

Wearing a green and white dress, Sylvia, leaning on crutches, opened the parade by the pool of a large hotel in the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Dressed in red tailoring, dressed in bogolan – a multicolored African fabric – or in a blue tunic with printed motifs, the models show the latest creations by the Abidjan couturiers at the event called “Strong and beautiful in the plural”.

Six months ago, Grace Bého, who had her forearm amputated after a traffic accident, created the Mougnan Foundation (“Move forward despite difficulties” in the Guéré language of western Côte d’Ivoire), organizer of the December 3 parade, coinciding with World Disability Day.

“I believe that women who are going to look at us and who are not yet confident in themselves will come out and show themselves to the world for what they are,” says Grace as she steps down from the podium.

In turn, Leslie Antsere, who suffers from neurofibromatosis – an incurable disease that deforms the face – is happy to have participated in “a manifestation that prevents her from being ashamed of herself”.

“Even in a situation of disability, we can improve and do many things. Overcoming disability is accepting ourselves. The gaze and criticism of society will not affect our personality,” ceremonial master Nelly Aka expresses into the microphone, wearing leather shoes. high heels despite a deficiency in the feet.

– Fear of being judged -Although Côte d’Ivoire officially registers 453,000 people with disabilities, or 2% of its population, the organization of this event continues to be exceptional.

“Talking about a person with a disability in the world of beauty is taboo in Côte d’Ivoire,” laments Ange Prisca Gnagbo, another organizer of the evening. “They are on the sidelines in all the shows that promote beauty”, he explains.

And the isolation of people with disabilities goes beyond fashion. “Many of these disabled women, very vulnerable, rejected and marginalized, hide in fear of being judged”, confirms Ivorian sociologist Yves Ouya.

Abdoudramane Coulibaly, consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO) and head of the NGO “HP Mobility”, highlights that disability also faces a lack of political will. “We are going to propose to healthy people that one day they walk with crutches and we will be heard much more than with great speeches”, he says.

“This can eliminate prejudice against people with disabilities,” he adds.

By focusing mainly on the personal development, leadership and professional insertion of these women, the Mougnan association hopes to break a taboo in Côte d’Ivoire.

“We wanted to do something different. Raise funds to promote people with disabilities, forcing them to come out of the shell”, explains Junior Gbamélé, its vice president. “I dream of seeing a person with a disability prevail in the next few decades where doors have closed,” emphasizes Grace Beho.