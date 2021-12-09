Discover 10 professions to participate in the construction of the metaverse

The first revolution of the metaverse was to allow video game players to get a satisfactory and minimally stable income to be able to dedicate themselves exclusively to work in virtual environments.

In peripheral countries whose economic crisis has been further accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic, making money playing Axie Infinity (AXS) has become more profitable – and fun – than doing ordinary jobs throughout 2021.

If more and more we devote hours and hours to interactions in digital environments, at some point the nature of work would inevitably take on new forms. The metaverse is an experiment in its early stages, but its architects are already building it right now.

Below, we present some possibilities to actively participate in this movement that may emerge in the next 10 years, according to a report on the .cult website.

However, before presenting some of the potential professions of the metaverse, it is necessary to clarify some fundamental concepts that will become increasingly common with the emergence of virtual environments.

Virtual Reality (VR): Totally artificial and immersive environment.

Augmented Reality (AR): virtual objects interacting directly with and over the real world.

Mixed Reality (MR): Hybrid environments in which virtual reality mixes and blends with the real world.

Extended Reality (XR)/Metaverse: a combination of all the above concepts.

1. Metaverse Researcher

AR and VR researchers are already common in universities abroad and large companies, but specialists in the metaverse will need to incorporate some skills additional to these professionals.

Metaverse researchers will need to conceptualize and shape devices and environments that can be digitally triggered, as in Steven Spielberg’s Player Number 1 movie.

These structures will serve as the basis for the implementation of all solutions aimed at different use cases, such as games, advertising, medical consultations, surgical interventions, DeFi services (decentralized finance) and other functionalities that were not even created.

Candidates will have to be able to build and then scale prototypes combining technologies as diverse as 3D photography, neural rendering, scenario reconstruction, inertial visual odometry, state estimation, sensors, mapping and geolocation.

2. Metaverse Project Manager

These professionals will be responsible for transforming ideas and projects into concrete achievements. As CEOs define a strategy for creating products and solutions, it will be up to this professional to identify market opportunities, design business models, oversee marketing and launch campaigns. Finally, monitor all phases of project evolution, creating specific metrics for the purposes to be achieved.

3. Ecosystem Developer

This professional will be responsible for taking care of all the infrastructure necessary to make the metaverse operate in a functional and legal manner, working both with government entities and with companies and service providers dedicated to the sector. Simply put, it will be up to him to take care of the processes of digitizing reality.

One of its main tasks will be to ensure interoperability between different platforms, allowing users to enjoy their digital assets in different environments.

4. Metaverse Security Manager

User data privacy is one of the fundamental issues that blockchain technology proposes to solve, but for now metaverses based on decentralized networks are just one among the possibilities for developing virtual environments.

New forms of attacking and exploiting user information are likely to emerge as the adoption of metaverse platforms increases. This professional must be able to anticipate and fight them, creating devices that guarantee the safety of users without harming the usability of the platforms.

5. Hardware Developers for the Metaverse

It’s not enough ideas and programming code to build virtual environments. The technological challenges for the full functioning of the metaverse will also depend on the development of specific computational equipment to enhance hybrid experiences between the real and the digital. Today, we can think of devices like the glasses and gloves needed for VR and AR experiences.

Sensors that reproduce physical sensations and capture stimuli from the surrounding reality. Cameras capable of identifying users’ moods. Directional headphones that reproduce sounds as a function of certain movements, not to mention operational instruments for geolocation and tracking of avatars. These are some of the equipment needed to make metaverse experiences really attractive for a lot of people.

A whole new range of accessories will be needed to create truly immersive environments. It is not only necessary to create them, but also to make them accessible so that the metaverse is not reduced to a virtual amusement park for a small elite of users.

6. Screenwriters of the Metaverse

A new language requires the invention of new narrative forms to attract users and be adopted on a large scale. Today, the concept of gamification of experience is one of the main trends in the metaverse.

This professional will be responsible for designing immersive immersive experiences, imagining scenarios and situations that can range from a flight simulation through outer space to a medieval battlefield. New marketing strategies will need to be created so that users want to engage with certain brands and products in an organic way.

In other words, the main challenge of this new class of screenwriters is to invent narratives in which the characters have free will and feel that they own their destiny and stories. It would be practically like bringing dreams to life by combining the real and the virtual so that people can transport themselves to alternative worlds.

7. Architects of Imaginary Worlds

This profession is practically complementary to the previous one. While the screenwriters create the narratives, the architects bring to life the scenarios where they take place. This role requires skills similar to those of game designers, although new professionals shouldn’t be restricted to a closed world.

These imaginary architects must be able to imagine fantastic worlds and anticipate visions of the future, as much of what they will have to build does not yet exist.

The ethical imperatives of these professionals will be an important element of their creative tools, as every universe has defined rules to determine right and wrong. And ultimately, it will be up to them to determine them in advance.

8. Experts in advertising content blocking

The current internet business model is based on selling user-targeted advertisements. As long as the cryptocurrency industry fails to impose its narrative based on protecting privacy and delivering value to network entities, it will remain the dominant business model. There’s no reason to be fooled by Facebook’s name change.

In fact, the current model can become much more effective in the metaverse as machines will be able to pick up sensory input and target ads that respond to users’ immediate desires.

It may even seem useful and interesting at first, but there is a risk that at some point people will no longer be able to identify whether their desires are genuine or manipulated. Something that, to some extent, already happens while we browse social networks, but in virtual environments it can have much more powerful effects on each individual’s psychology.

Ad blocking specialists will fulfill a fundamental social mission, such as “white-hat hackers“, which act preventively to anticipate and minimize the attacks of malicious and malicious agents. They will have to be experts in the programming languages ​​used by the metaverse developers, in order to be able to invalidate certain commands.

9. Metaverse Cybersecurity

The metaverse will leverage new forms of fraud and cyber attacks and fraud: hacked avatars, NFT theft and data leaks. But now people’s biometric and even physiological data, such as brainwave patterns, can be stolen. Vilanias that until recently were exclusive to science fiction may become reality.

Combating them will require cybersecurity experts from the metaverse. Professionals who will act as virtual space police, preventing attacks in real time to ensure that the law and safety protocols of the metaverse are respected.

Laws and protocols that are yet to be created, as new modalities of cybercrime are implemented.

Interns

Yes, they will continue to exist and will be more important than ever, as the best will be able to capture emerging trends and be able to contribute to incorporating them into the creation of new solutions and products for users.

