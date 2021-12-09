Discover five “paper” real estate funds with attractive entry prices that can still benefit from the Selic hike

“Paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities, continue to benefit from rising interest rates and inflation. In the list of the ten FIIs with the best performance in 2021, nine are receivables and present gains of up to 28%. Is there still room for further growth?

The theme was highlighted in the League of REITs this Tuesday (7), which featured a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The program highlighted the most profitable real estate funds of the year so far. Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) leads the list with an income of 28%, considering the return with dividends accumulated in the period.

With bonds linked to inflation indicators and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate), the receivables funds took advantage of the advance mainly of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) and the basic rate of the national economy, the Selic in 2021.

In November, the IPCA rose 1.25%, the biggest increase for the month since 2002. The indicator accumulates an increase of 8.24% in the year and, in 12 months, of 10.67%.

To contain inflationary pressure, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has already raised the Selic rate six times in 2021. The rate rose from 2% in January to the current 7.75%. At the last meeting of the year, which will end this Wednesday (8), the market expects a new increase of 1.50 percentage points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“If in the past, ‘paper’ funds suffered more with lower interest rates, now they benefit. So the perspective is that these funds will have a more robust distribution of dividends in the coming months”, assesses Maria Fernanda.

Even with the strong performance so far, some funds on the list of the most profitable until December still have an attractive entry price, according to the experts, who take as a basis the P/VPA (price to equity value) close to 1, which signals for the fair price of the fund.

ticker Background Segment P/VPA Equity (Thousands) Dividend Yield (12 months) Return – 2021 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 1.02 1,254,394 10.07 12.02 VGIR11 Value RE Titles and Val. Mob. 1.01 437,720 7.59 21.58 CVBI11 VBI CRI Titles and Val. Mob. 1.00 992,561 13.77 10.37 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Titles and Val. Mob. 0.99 3,936,961 5.79 20.66 RBRR11 RBR High Grade Income Titles and Val. Mob. 0.98 1,033,113 9.59 11.58

Source: Economatica

Note: Based on the closing date of 12/06/2021

“The funds are not necessarily the best for 2022, but within the list of the most profitable ones, they are funds that can still perform well and can be maintained over the long term without any problem”, concludes Otuki.

In addition to the P/VPA, the specialists of the League of REITs point out the quality of fund management and portfolio strategy, capable of taking advantage of good opportunities offered by the market. According to them, the characteristics and diversification of the receivables also draw attention and offer greater protection to investors.

Produced by InfoMoney, Liga de FIIs airs every Tuesday, at 7pm, on the InfoMoney, on Youtube. Check all editions of the program here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related