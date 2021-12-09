Discover the function that recovers deleted conversations

Did you accidentally delete a WhatsApp file and now there’s no way to get it back? This is a very common situation and the target of thousands of searches for solutions on Google. In fact, there is a solution for this, but few people know about the messenger’s “dump”.

See also: Instagram: Learn how to put music in feed photos

If you didn’t know about this feature either, then learn how to recover a deleted WhatsApp file. For that, you need to understand how the messenger backup works.

Where are the deleted WhatsApp files?

Even though many users don’t know, WhatsApp always creates a copy of downloaded files. In other words, the smartphone duplicates the image, video, document or message sent/received. This way, the original message is in the application and the other one remains in the device’s memory.

So, if you have accidentally deleted something, you need to have access to the memory file on your cell phone. In other words, WhatsApp does not store any media. This only happens if the user has chosen to back up files regularly.

However, system backup can also save the file. So, the first thing to do from now on is to enable the app’s automatic backup. Backup can be done to a cloud such as Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iOS).

How to enable backup and recover deleted files on WhatsApp

As explained above, you must have backed up the files. Otherwise, there will be no way to recover what has been deleted. The backup will be linked to your Google account or iCloud.

Just access the messenger settings, click on Conversations and then on Backup conversations. Done, select the options you want to configure the resource.

If you’ve deleted an image from the app, it will likely be in your phone’s gallery. Go and look for the WhatsApp folder. While PDF or .docx documents can be found in the “File” folder.

Find the data storage area and look for your files inside it.

It is important to pay attention to one detail. The option to save media on your phone must be activated. Enter the WhatsApp settings and select the “Save to Camera Roll” option.

Secure Backup on WhatsApp

An important tip is to encrypt your backup. In this way, it is possible to prevent other people from having access to the files. The mechanism is available for use since the month of September and can be activated within the messenger. A 64-digit password is generated and the user must keep it, without it there is no way to recover the data.

It is important to emphasize that the backup will only work within the application itself. There is no way to retrieve media and messages on any platform other than WhatsApp.