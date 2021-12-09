Discover the only option to watch Corinthians’ last game at the 2021 Brasileirão

Corinthians will visit Juventude, from 9.30 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias, for the last round of the Brasileirão 2021. The match will be held at the same time as all the others in the 38th round, as is the custom of the CBF. Those unable to attend the stadium have only one option to follow the duel on the small screen.

The channel Premiere shows Timão’s game on the pay-per-view system. The narration is by Odinei Ribeiro and the comments by Caio Ribeiro and Maurício Noriega.

For those who do not have access to the closed and paid channel, the my helm offers three possibilities in order to let Corinthians fans know about the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of my helm starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; Youtube streaming begins at 6:30 pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Broadcast on Twitch at 7pm, with the traditional presentation by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring you the details before, during and after the match.

All options have space for fans to comment and share their opinions with other alvinegros.

Corinthians is in fourth place, with 57 points, and depends only on you to finish within the G4. So far, there have been 15 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats in the 37 rounds played in the tournament. Juventude, on the other hand, is still fighting to escape relegation, with 43 points in 17th place.

See more at: Match broadcasting, Corinthians x Youth and Campeonato Brasileiro.