Dnipro offers US$ 450,000 to Flamengo to take Bill permanently | Venetian Column

Published 12/8/2021 9:54 PM

In advanced negotiations to sell Max to Colorado Rapids, from the United States, as the Jornal O Dia anticipated last week, Flamengo may negotiate one more player who will not have space in the squad in 2022. Loaned to Dnipro, from Ukraine, until today On the 31st of this month, Bill may be permanently on the team if Rubro-Negro accepts the proposal made in the last few days, which was US$ 450,000, something around R$ 2.5 million at the current price.

When Flamengo lent Bill to Dnipro, the purchase option established in the contract was US$900,000, around R$5 million at the current price. The Ukrainian team, however, understands that it does not have the cash to make this investment and is in talks with Rubro-Negro to try to stay with the attacker.

Bill is 22 years old and was treated at Flamengo as a promise since the youth categories. When he got to professional, the striker was loaned to Ponte Preta and then CRB before arriving at Dnipro. His current link with Rubro-Negro runs until December 2022, that is, he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another team as of July.