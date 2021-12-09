‘Do you want to arrest me? Arrest me, I can’t take it anymore’, cries Elissandro Spohr – General

Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

The first defendant to testify in the Kiss case jury was Elissandro Spohr, a former partner at the club. At this stage, defendants are not required to respond and are entitled to silence. He started the interrogation at 6:07 pm. At a certain point during the interrogation of Judge Orlando Faccini Neto, Elissandro declared, in tears: “Do you want to arrest me? Arrest me, I can’t take it anymore.” The interrogation lasted two hours and 29 minutes, disregarding the break.

RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FATHER

In reference to what Nathalia Daronch, Elissandro’s wife, who was heard during the hearings, said in testimony, the judge asked about the defendant’s relationship with his father. The ex-KISS partner said he met his father at age 12 and that he keeps in touch, but distant.

– My father has his family, and I had mine with my mother. Of course we are not enemies. Eventually, we meet – he said.

Elissandro mentioned that his father is not the exclusive owner of a chain of tire stores, as mentioned in other moments. He also stated that he “does not know” his father’s purchasing power. Currently, the defendant said that he works as a merchant. In previous interviews, he stated that he worked in a family business related to tires.

SONG

Afterwards, he related how he started in music and the emergence of Projeto Pantana, the band he led. Elissandro recalled that, initially, contact with the night was through their own presentations or indications of bands.

– I always had the entrepreneurial spirit and I started to take the band seriously. I thought we could be the next rock band from Rio Grande do Sul – he remembered.

Even before talking about her relationship with music, Elissandro related a taste for art with having a nightclub:

– I played, I was a musician. Halfway through, I became the owner of the Kiss nightclub.

Elissandro referred to Absinthe as “Mauro’s nightclub”. He said that the person in charge of organizing the concerts there refused the Projeto Pantana concert, so he would try to sell the performance in other venues himself.

– I set up a concert sales package. I started playing in Passo Fundo, Porto Alegre… – He told about inviting well-known artists.

START AT KISS

Elissandro reported having attended the inauguration of Kiss. he asked the James Mutti and Alexandre Marques to play at the house. He received an invitation back to take care of Kiss’ schedule. The club did not have a positive return, according to the report, and Elissandro stated that he continued to support the organization of the bands, but he walked away.

– A while later, Mutti offered me the club. He offered it to a lot of people – talked about the Kiss buyout deal.

When he bought part of the club, Elissandro said he had friction with Alexandre in the administration. He bought the partner’s share. That’s when the Kiss pub work took place. He said that, at the same time, he created the party that made Kiss successful. At this moment, the defendant was emotional.

– When talking about Kiss, they only remember the bad part. And when the guy remembers the good part, it also causes… because there was also the good part – he said in the first cry of the statement.

REGULARIZATION

Elissandro said that Kiss was in working condition. He cited an episode of inspection.

– Kiss was so inspected. There is talk of the two firefighters. I had 27 security guards. The police went there once, it was just the pub, with 60, 70 people. They went in to ask for the security guard’s wallet, they presented it. There is talk of training… – he said.

NOISE AND FOAM

When asked about the adjustments due to noise pollution, Elissandro replied that only one neighbor complained. He said he proposed to host her in another apartment to “not have to bother her”.

Elissandro said he had consulted Mutti about the isolation, who, in turn, recommended contacting engineer Samir Sâmara. The construction of a wall and the placement of foam was proposed.

As the defendant, the noise followed and Samara indicated another engineer, Miguel Angel Pedroso, for the service. Elissandro said that the foam was not added to the club thanks to Pedroso. It was then that the ceiling was lowered, the stage changed sides and the insulation was made with stone walls based on Pedroso’s project, but which he did not execute. Elissandro reported that it was at this time that he got in touch with Nivia da Silva Braido, an architect who also testified on the jury. According to the defendant, the foam was removed in this work.

The problem remained unresolved. The neighbor’s apartment was renovated, financed by Elissandro, to guarantee the isolation of the place. However, as the stage was moved, other neighbors began to complain about the situation.

– The foams that were removed, I asked to put on stage. I got there and thought it was horrible, I had ruined everything. I asked to take it off again, thought about putting on new foam. I called Samir, who said he didn’t have it. That I had ordered, but it still hadn’t arrived. The plan was to put the entire roof, but we only put it on top and sides – he said.

Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

FANDANGUEIRA GURIZADA

The band, according to Elissandro, had already played at Kiss before the fire. He said he didn’t see if pyrotechnic artifacts had ever been used.

– I even sold Gurizada Fandangueira. I’ve never sold it like they did, maybe they did (pyrotechnic effects), we even discussed it when he was arrested – he told the judge.

Elissandro said he doesn’t remember being asked about the use of pyrotechnics at Kiss and, if consulted, he wouldn’t let him.

JANUARY 27

The judge questioned the night the nightclub fired. Elissandro reported arriving around 1:40 am at Kiss. Then, the testimony followed with an account of the events of that dawn.

He claimed to have “turned” around the club, as was customary. Afterwards, he reported having removed a young man who was drunk from the club. When he would return to the club, Elissandro said he had been informed about the start of the fire – still not knowing what was happening – and asked to open the doors. Elissandro said he was calmer when he found Nathalia and with the arrival of firefighters.

– I even thought: “it will be resolved”. But that’s not what happened – he remembered.

Elissandro reported having left there for fear of him and other people for possible retaliation. He asked to go to the police station, where he reported the fire. Then he was told to go home. At this moment, in tears, he reported having called his father to ask for help.

– Do you want to arrest me? Arrest me, I can’t take it anymore. I didn’t want this,” he yelled, before turning to the audience and repeating that he didn’t mean to.

Elissandro was interrupted by the judge, who set a break for dinner. Meanwhile, survivors and parents held hands and embraced, before leaving the plenary.

RELATIONSHIP WITH PARENTS

After the return, the judge asked if Elissandro had any direct manifestations with the victims’ parents. Orlando Faccini Neto suggested that this had been done. Elissandro talked about attempts to contact parents, but they were unsuccessful.

CAPACITY

The judge cited a petition of January 30, 2013, in which he was told that Kiss’ audience limit was 600 people. Elissandro explained that there was a “turn” of the public and that more people could only enter as there were exits.

– It could not have more than 800 people – said about the capacity.

EXTINGUISHERS

According to Elissandro, the fire extinguishers were recharged two to three months before the fire. He assumed that some fire extinguishers were out of place, but assured that there were no games with the equipment, as stated in other statements.

– Why didn’t the fire extinguisher work? God knows! I wish it had worked – he blurted out.

QUESTIONS

Under the guidance of lawyer Jader Marques, Elissandro would not answer questions from the defenses or the prosecution. The jurors were able to ask more questions, through the judge, but closed. The interrogation ended at 9:19 pm.