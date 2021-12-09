Dollar drops to R$ 5.53 with PEC dos Precatório and relief with omicron variant | finance

The sum of relief with the partial enactment of the partial enactment of the PEC of Precatório and optimism with the news involving the omicron variant of coronavirus ended up being reflected in a day of strong risk premium withdrawal in the domestic exchange market . A few hours before the decision of the Copon , the good mood ended up overshadowing a surprise retail decline in October, which reinforces fears about the pace of activity in 2022.

At the end of the day, the commercial dollar closed at a low of 1.50%, quoted at R$ 5.5338 and close to the low of R$ 5.5268. At the same time, the dollar fell 0.41% against the Mexican peso, 0.63% against the Russian ruble and 0.69% against the South African rand. The ICE DXY index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of currencies from developed countries, yielded 0.49%, at 95.80 points.

Outside, the news that an initial study by Pfizer and BioNTech showing that the third dose offers protection against the omicron variant supports the agents’ risk taking and takes some of the uncertainty surrounding the scenario.

In Brazil, the agreement signed yesterday, after the markets closed, between the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to promulgate common points of the PEC of the Precatório. The enactment frees up an additional space of R$ 62 billion in 2022 and makes the payment of Auxílio Brasil possible in R$ 400. The rest of the changes promoted by the senators should be voted on next week.

“In addition to the factors that help the day, I believe it is also reflected in a new increase in the Selic rate in Brazil, of 150 basis points”, assesses Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Mizuho. “Brazil continues to lead the countries that most raise interest rates and the Brazilian currency has become more attractive with the higher interest rate differential.”

Rostagno, on the other hand, considers that the movement tends to remain speculative. “The reason is that we should have a very polarized election next year, which leaves the horizon cloudier for investors. Until it becomes clear what economic policy will be from 2023 onwards, investors tend to be cautious with domestic assets.”

The set of positive news ends up overshadowing a new bad indicator of the Brazilian economy. Restricted retail retreated 0.1% at the margin in October, well below the median of forecasts by analysts consulted by Value Date, which expected an increase of 0.7% compared to September.