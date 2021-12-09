Doria opposes Bolsonaro and promises in SP

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), promised today to adopt the passport charge for the vaccine in the state, if the federal government does not approve the measure until next Wednesday (15). Today, the state sent a letter to the Union demanding the immediate adoption of the requirement of the document for travelers, a recommendation by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) after the discovery of the omicron variant in late November.

At a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Doria said that if the federal government does not adopt the vaccine passport by December 15, the state will reinforce the charge, including at international airports, which are under federal administration.

The governor used as a basis the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) which gave autonomy to states and municipalities in combating the pandemic. Legally, however, the state does not have autonomy in relation to borders, which are under the coordination of the federal government, the Federal Police and Anvisa.

The adoption of a national vaccine passport has been rejected by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who considers it a restriction on freedom. Anvisa’s argument, also adopted by the São Paulo government, is that monitoring the entry of foreigners can slow down the proliferation of the variant in the country, which has already been detected.

“Here will not be a denier’s paradise. Therefore, if the federal government does not adopt the passport by December 15, São Paulo will adopt it, yes, and will demand it at its international airports,” said Doria. “This is our right, although [os aeroportos] are owned by the federal government and owned by Infraero, but the territory of the state of São Paulo is the responsibility of the state government.”

To UOL, Doria’s team explained, however, that the restrictive measures would not apply exactly to the entry of international travelers —since the state does not have the authority to deport a foreigner—, but to other internal measures.

The assessment is that, if it cannot prevent their entry, the government can increase restrictions. The non-vaccinated could be prohibited from entering any commercial establishment or on public transport or by application, for example. But, government officials say, the hope is that the federal government “has common sense” and makes the measure national.

Anvisa’s suggestion

The vaccine passport is already adopted in some cities in the country as a way to allow the safe reopening of bars, restaurants, cinemas and other establishments. Now, to try to stop the omicron, Anvisa suggested that it should also be adopted at entry points, such as ports and airports.

“São Paulo has detected three imported cases, that is: contaminated outside and that entered our country. We have the obligation to track in our municipalities the presence of other variants than omicron”, argued the Health Secretary of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

According to him, a letter was sent this morning to the federal government “requesting that it immediately promote the security of our accesses”.

We need access control measures for travelers who end up traveling here. It is important to remember that all countries that are important in fighting the pandemic have this requirement for those who enter there and we need to follow the same rite. Only in this way will we be able to properly control our borders, preventing the entry of new variants.”

Jean Gorinchteyn, São Paulo Health Secretary

Although there is still not much information about omicron, the main concern about it is its transmissibility potential. “One of the indicators of this is that, in two weeks, it is already present in more than 40 countries on all continents”, argued the epidemiologist Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Scientific Committee of São Paulo.

“In this sense, we indicate, as well as all experts, that the vaccine passport for travelers reduces the probability that new variants will be transferred from one place to another”, stated Menezes.

Bolsonaro, in turn, has often repeated that he will not adopt the vaccine passport in Brazil. Last week, he called the initiative a “leash” and denied supporters that he would accept its adoption nationally.