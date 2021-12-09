Doria plans to create a vaccine passport for entry into SP if Bolsonaro does not adopt measures – Health

The governor João Doria (PSDB) demanded this Wednesday, 8, that the federal government requires proof of vaccination Against the Covid-19 to all passengers entering the country. According to him, if Planalto does not adopt this measure by the next 15th, it will be implemented in the state.

“If the federal government does not implement the mandatory vaccination passport for travelers to enter Brazil by December 15, São Paulo will adopt it for the entire state”, reinforced the governor on his social networks. He also claims that he sent a letter this morning with the “immediate” request to the Ministry of Health. THE São Paulo City Hall made the same request to Anvisa and Planalto on the 24th, thanks to the advance of the Ômicron variant in the country.

If the Federal Government does not implement the mandatory vaccination passport for travelers to enter Brazil by December 15, São Paulo will adopt it for the entire state. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) December 8, 2021

“Brazil cannot be the paradise of denial. Here, denial tourism is only in the minds of this minister of health and the president,” reinforced Doria, during the press conference. Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Center for Combating Covid-19, stressed that the requirement of vaccination is a way to reduce the transmission rate of coronaviruses and its variants.

Asked about the competence to adopt this measure, since border management is the responsibility of the federal government, Doria claimed that it was based on the decision of the Federal Court of Justice, which only last year gave states and municipalities the autonomy to manage the forms of combating covid-19. “Whether a territory physically administered by the federal or municipal government, by law and endorsement by the STF, it is up to the state governments to manage the pandemic. And to protect lives, yes, we will do this at airports, even though they are federally administered. And the same at the Port of Saints.”

Doria’s declaration marks a new clash with the president Jair Bolsonaro, which on Monday declared its intention to sign a provisional measure to establish that only the federal government can decide on the mandatory nature of the vaccination passport against covid-19. On the same day, he canceled a meeting with the Anvisa to deal with the matter and was elated when criticizing the agency’s requests.

“We are working with Anvisa, which wants to close the airspace. Again, p…? Will this business start again?”, said Bolsonaro.