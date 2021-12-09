Douglas Costa’s wife vents on the web after controversy over wedding party | fans

After the controversy surrounding the wedding party of striker Douglas Costa, Grêmio, the player’s wife, Nathalia Félix, posted a clarification on her social networks.

According to her, the celebration had been scheduled for six months with that date and the couple had no idea that Grêmio would be in this situation at the end of the Brazilian Championship.

“This wedding was already scheduled for six months with that date. We didn’t imagine all this change or that Grêmio would be in this situation. Nobody schedules a wedding overnight. We understand this whole situation, but my husband is indeed in love with his team at heart and he returned to Brazil for love”, said Douglas Costa’s wife.

Situation generated discomfort behind the scenes

Douglas Costa’s request for release to participate in the party did not go well behind the scenes at the club and almost led to the athlete’s departure from the delegation that is concentrated in a hotel in Porto Alegre.

Even with every episode, the tendency is for Douglas Costa to start the match against Atlético-MG, which takes place this Thursday, at the Arena. The player was left out of the match against Corinthians by suspension after receiving the third yellow card.

Read more:

Ball market: Premier League team tries to sign Grêmio’s Vanderson

Grêmio x Atlético-MG: find out how to watch Brasileirão LIVE on TV

Pelé hospitalized, money from Globo and arrival of reinforcement: See the main news from Santos today (8)

Brasileirão: see how much your club will receive from TV Globo in 2021

Approved? Cafu lists sidelines that could succeed in the selection for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022

Mercado da Bola: Find out what made Abel Ferreira refuse the Hulk at Palmeiras

Grêmio x Atlético-MG: Does Tricolor avoid crashing in Brasileirão?