Drunk woman falls asleep and has hair chewed by guinea pig

A hairdresser from Kentucky, USA, went viral on TikTok when she shared one of those stories about when a person drinks too much and makes wrong decisions.

Gara Sullivan said that when she got home very drunk after Thanksgiving night, she decided to lie down on her bedroom floor in the company of her pet piglet, Dixie.

The hairdresser fell soundly asleep and, upon waking up the next day, was startled to look in the mirror, noticing that Dixie had chewed up all of her bangs.

The video in which she tells the story quickly went viral, earning more than 8 million views and more than 1.4 million likes. Look:

In an interview with Kennedy News and Media, Gara Sullivan said that when he went to the living room, he found strands of hair on the floor, chewed up.

[Dixie] she didn’t even swallow – she just left them there. I didn’t feel anything, it was completely erased”, she said.

Used to work making other people’s hair look pretty, the American will now have to wait at least six months to a year to have her woods as they were.

Dixie is a breed of hairless guinea pigs and usually stays inside the cage.

“They chew a lot of random stuff, but luckily they’re usually in their cages. She’s never eaten my hair before,” Sullivan said.

Being a hairless animal, Sullivan joked that the pet was just jealous of her bangs, for being very attractive.

“Bad hair day”

Despite the bad hair day (an expression used to define “bad hair day”), Sullivan says he loves Dixie. She and her boyfriend Alex Kennedy have two other guinea pigs, but Dixie is the couple’s favorite.