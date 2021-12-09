Dynho wins the farmer’s last test

Dynho Alves is the new farmer of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The dancer won a dispute against Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes, getting rid of the 12th field. The duo is now fighting to stay in the house with mileide mihaile, who did not participate in the race after receiving Solange’s veto on Tuesday.

The pawn secured the last lead of the season, but this time it doesn’t come with immunity. In other words, even being the farmer, Dynho can stop at the next hot seat.

After his victory was announced, the dancer cheered and screamed, blowing a kiss to his now ex-wife MC Mirella — what the pawn still doesn’t know about the divorce:

I do not believe! Kiss, Mirella! Thank you, God! Dynho Alves

How did the test work

The Farm 2021: Aline, Dynho and Solange at the farmer's test - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline, Dynho and Solange at the farmer’s test

Image: Playback/Playplus

Today’s dispute required luck and agility from the pawns. The mission was to pick fruit from the ground, but blindfolded. Each fruit was worth a different score and the workers had ten minutes to harvest, being able to place one fruit at a time in a basket. Whoever had the most points at the end was the new farmer.

There were six fruits: the pear, worth 10 points, the banana, worth 30 points, the pineapple, worth 50 points, the tangerine, worth 200 points, the pitaya, worth 300 points, and the lemon, worth 500 points.

At the end of the harvest, Solange had 3,530 points, Aline had 4,740 points and Dynho had 6,570, establishing himself as the new farmer.

Remember how the garden was formed

Farm 2021: Aline, Dynho, Mileide and Solange are on the 12th farm - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Aline, Dynho, Mileide and Solange are on the 12th farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Sthefane Matos, the winner of the last fire test of the season, began the work opening the lamp of powers and gained immunity with the power of the yellow flame – the red power went to Dynho Alves, who ended up in the fields after receiving the nomination from the until then farmer Rich Melquiades.

Arcrebiano joined the dancer after being the most voted — MC Gui, Mileide, Aline Mineiro and Sthefane voted for the pawn — and pulled Aline to the garden. The ex-panicat started the “one left” and Solange was left, occupying the fourth stool in the garden.

Then it was time for Dynho to use the power of the red flame he gained from Sthefane. The dancer needed to exchange a farmer’s peon for another from the headquarters or the bay, chose Arcrebiano and put Mileide in the ex-BBB’s place.

Solange vetoed Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife in the farmer’s test and now, after Dynho’s victory, Aline and Solange join her in the 12th field.

