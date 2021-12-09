Ecclestone sees Hamilton unfairly fighting Verstappen: “Max is a kid”

Ecclestone highlighted Verstappen’s different experience compared to Hamilton (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Bernie Ecclestone unleashed some pearls on the eve of the Formula 1 title decision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. In the view of the former World Cup boss, the Dutchman is the target of an unfair dispute, as he does not have the experience of the seven-time champion “on the streets”. In addition, the 91-year-old businessman believes that the Mercedes owner has the support of the race direction.

Verstappen and Hamilton arrive at the Abu Dhabi GP, the last race of the season, tied at 369.5 points, but with the Red Bull driver taking the advantage in the tiebreaker as he has one more victory.

Bernie Ecclestone criticized the access to help to current Formula 1 drivers (Photo: Disclosure)

On the eve of the decision, Ecclestone took a step in the dispute and considered that Verstappen has been intimidated by a “huge publicity campaign” that acts in favor of Hamilton. The businessman believes Lewis and Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, are not playing “a fair game” in 2021.

“Max is a kid compared to Lewis and what’s worse is that Lewis has a huge advertising campaign working for him,” Ecclestone said in an interview with AFP news agency. “They’ve been putting pressure on Max all the time and then the race directors keep an eye out as Toto goes to the race director. Max has more than a rush to confront as he also has them on his back as they are intimidating him. It’s not a fair game. It’s a psychological game”, he continued.

The former manager believes that Hamilton has an advantage in psychological games, as he has much more experience.

“Max has a few years in racing, but he hasn’t had years on the street like Lewis,” snapped Bernie. “That built character and knowing that he would win the race with Mercedes being the dominant force of the last few years, made him a much stronger character than Max,” he mused.

“For Max, this is the first season he has had a car capable of winning regularly whereas before he was anything but competitive,” he pointed out.

Ecclestone also assessed that 2021 was an excellent year for Formula 1, as no one is sure what the result of the championship will be.

“It’s good for sport. I think people knew very well in previous years who was going to win. But this has been an amazing year. It was nice to have something a little different this year. There’s nothing wrong with Lewis, he did the best he could, but he had a lot of help,” he accused.

With Hamilton facing the chance of a record eight Formula 1 titles, Ecclestone continues with the view that the Brit is not the best in history.

“[Juan Manuel] Fangio was in a position where he was lucky never to have to be with a team. The drivers had a one-year contract so they could change to the best team”, he commented. “I always thought that Alain Prost was really and truly the best. He drove the car alone, without any help. He had to take care of everything during the race and there was always a driver in the other car who was very, very competent”, he compared.

“Today they all have a lot of help. In my head, the guy in the car at lights out should be alone. Instead, he has a lot of people in the pit-lane or base in England or Italy telling them what to do,” he said.

Finally, Ecclestone opined that an eventual eighth title would not change Hamilton’s status on the Formula 1 best list.

“If he doesn’t win the championship, it won’t matter. He is certainly in the top-5. He is still an extremely talented and very astute driver. If he moves into business, he’ll be just as astute,” he concluded.

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

