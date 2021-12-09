Ecorodovias (ECOR3): MP-SP Council ratifies the agreement and reopens inquiries involving Ecovias; stock is low

The Superior Council of the Public Ministry of São Paulo reviewed in session on Tuesday (7) its own decision – taken last September.

The agency ratified the agreement with Ecovias, the company that holds the concession of the Ecorodovias Anchieta-Imigrantes System (ECOR3). The councilors’ decision includes the dismissal of three civil inquiries that had been opened, based on revelations by executives from Ecovias and CCR (CCRO3) about a scheme to finance electoral campaigns via box 2 and payment of bribes to politicians and public officials.

The session is down for ECOR3 shares: at 10:30 am (Eastern time), assets were down 1.70%, at R$ 8.66.

The councilors’ decision is emblematic. The approval welcomes an appeal from the prosecutors who work in the defense of the Public Heritage, a branch of the São Paulo Public Ministry that investigates corruption and improbity.

The approval reestablishes Ecovias’ obligation to pay BRL 638 million (amounts adjusted in April 2020), of which BRL 400 million will be used in the construction of a two-kilometer boulevard at Anchieta’s zero mark, in Sacomã, formerly traffic bottleneck in this region. Another R$50 million will be allocated to safety improvements not foreseen in the concession, mainly in curves and gravel pits.

A total of R$ 150 million will be paid to the State, in eight installments, referring to tolls. Initially, this amount would be offset through discounts to users on the tariffs. But the government alleged difficulties in carrying out that plan.

Another BRL 36 million will be paid in six installments of BRL 6 million. The remaining R$ 2 million will go to the Diffuse Interests Fund.

In exchange for the payment of the fine today in excess of BRL 700 million, in updated amounts, and for the commitment to reveal evidence of the practice of illegal acts – mainly during electoral periods, favoring candidates for state and federal deputies and also for candidates for the State government – , Ecovias obtained the guarantee that it would not be the target of actions for administrative improbity or other civil proceedings proposed by the São Paulo MP.

A senior executive linked to the concessionaire, who had been heard beforehand, confessed details of the actions of a cartel formed since 1997, involving 80 companies. He pointed out the names of beneficiaries of a network of bribes, including the State Court of Auditors.

Attorney General Antônio Carlos Nery, rapporteur of the Ecovias case in the Superior Council of the MP, gave the first vote, for the review of the September judgment and for the ratification of the agreement. The prosecutors’ appeal was successful, according to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, because it exposed ‘important information’, which convinced the top collegiate to also authorize the reopening of investigations into the concessionaire’s illicit transfers to public servants and candidates from political parties in recent elections.

In a statement, Ecorodovias highlighted that the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office has won a partial victory against the approval of the Ecovias agreement.

The company, however, informs that the decision does not interfere with the Modifying Additive Term (TAM) agreed on November 24 between Ecovias dos Imigrantes and the state of SP.

When commenting on the revocation of the agreement, Itaú BBA highlighted that this means that Ecorodovias will have to fulfill its previously agreed commitments.

“At the moment of decision [de cancelar o acordo de leniência], in September 2021, we estimate that close to R$1 per ECOR3 asset would be unlocked (6% of the bank’s current target price for the R$15.60 share), but yesterday’s decision removes this value again from the table ”, evaluate.

Analysts also point out that these comings and goings with respect to decisions impose uncertainties on the regulatory framework for concessionaires, but also note that they are not related at any level to the key contractual amendment that deals with the economic rebalancing agreed between Ecorodovias and ARTESP, which extended the Ecovias dos Imigrantes contract until 2033 and released R$ 2 billion (already incorporated into the bank’s target price).

“Extending this discussion to CCR, we do not believe that this revocation will increase the risk for the agreement signed between the company and the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo in 2018, as it has already been approved in court”, analysts assess. BBA’s recommendation for the ECOR3 share is outperform (performance above the market average), with a target price of R$15.60, or a potential upside of 77% compared to the close of Tuesday (7).

:BBI has already updated the valuation model to add back the cash disbursement from the leniency agreement with the State of São Paulo. As a result, it reduced the 2022 target price for the share from R$16 to R$15, still with a potential upside of 70%, maintaining the outperform recommendation.

The cash disbursement, analysts point out, is above that announced in April 2020. The original agreement also proposed that this amount in cash be disbursed over 7 to 8 years, minimizing the impact on the company’s ability to bid for new concessions from toll roads.

But the purchase recommendation was maintained since, for BBI, the company is an attractive option to operate the road auction schedule that will take place in the next two years, totaling R$ 150 billion in capital investments.

(with State Content)

