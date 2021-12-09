Electric and hybrid cars have record sales and already total more than 30,000

From utopia to reality. So we can summarize the year 2021 for the electric and hybrid car market in Brazil. Until 2020, this segment represented less than 1% of the total sales of vehicles in the country. But, this year, the license plates increased in scale, almost doubling the volume of these models compared to last year.

Contributed to the result the many releases made throughout the year. According to the Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE), up to the month of November, there are already 30,445 electric and hybrid cars registered on Brazilian soil. Therefore, the total is 54% greater than the 19,745 units delivered throughout 2020, according to Renavan figures.

To get an idea of ​​the strength that the category gained, in November alone, 3,505 cars were electrified, a volume that represents 2.1% of the total of 161,027 vehicles delivered in the period, according to data from the National Federation of Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). Therefore, the electric car became a reality, and several releases are on the way.

Still on the numbers, November registered an increase of 26% compared to October, which sold 2,787 units. As well, it was 57% larger than November 2020, with 2,231 models. Thus, the 30,445 units added from January to November are already equivalent to 1.7% of the total of 1,780,906 new vehicles accumulated in 11 months.

Disclosure/Toyota

hybrids are the locomotive

such as the Car Journal published a few months ago, the electric and hybrid sales ranking in 2021 leaves no doubt about which technology is gaining more supporters. With the arrival of the average SUV Toyota Corolla Cross, traditional hybrids (HEVs) are the massive majority in the 2021 numbers, with 17,909 units from January to November.

Plug-in hybrids (PHEV) appear as the second most popular technology, which therefore holds 34% of sales, with 10,397 models. In this niche is the Volvo that stands out the most with the great sales of SUVs XC40 and XC60. The Swedish brand is one of the most advanced among electrified cars, alongside the Toyota with the hybrid sedan and Cross Corollas.

Finally, purely electric cars, indicated by the acronym BEVs (for Battery Electric Vehicles or Battery Electric Vehicles) total 2,139 units, a number that is also a record. But the road is long. In Europe, for example, plug-in electrics and hybrids will have 22% market share this year. Here, it’s less than 2%, counting common hybrids.

Also according to ABVE, from 2012 until now, Brazil has precisely 72,714 electrified vehicles in the country’s circulating fleet.