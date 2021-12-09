Electric and hybrid cars may be exempt from IPVA in the DF

As a way to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the Federal District, the government may give a tax incentive to owners of these vehicles in the form of exemption from payment of the Tax on Vehicle Ownership (IPVA). This Wednesday (8/12), the Legislative Chamber of the DF (CLDF) approved in the second round a project that grants the benefit.
According to the approved text, the IPVA exemption will be granted to “automobiles powered by an electric motor, including the so-called hybrids, powered by combustion engines and also by an electric motor”.
The substitute, approved with 17 votes in favor and none against, gathers PLs nº 220/2015, by deputy Rafael Prudente (MDB); No. 463/2019, by Deputy Eduardo Pedrosa (DEM); and nº 1.388/2020, by Deputy Delmasso (Republicans).
The text now goes to the sanction of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).