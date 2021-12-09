As a way to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the Federal District, the government may give a tax incentive to owners of these vehicles in the form of exemption from payment of the Tax on Vehicle Ownership (IPVA). This Wednesday (8/12), the Legislative Chamber of the DF (CLDF) approved in the second round a project that grants the benefit.

According to the approved text, the IPVA exemption will be granted to “automobiles powered by an electric motor, including the so-called hybrids, powered by combustion engines and also by an electric motor”.

Electric and hybrid cars may be exempt from IPVA in the DF

The substitute, approved with 17 votes in favor and none against, gathers PLs nº 220/2015, by deputy Rafael Prudente (MDB); No. 463/2019, by Deputy Eduardo Pedrosa (DEM); and nº 1.388/2020, by Deputy Delmasso (Republicans).

The text now goes to the sanction of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).