Eliminated from MasterChef criticizes reality rule: ‘I couldn’t take it anymore’ | Gabriel Perline

Daphne Sonnenschein was eliminated from MasterChef Brasil on the eve of the grand final

Eliminated on the eve of the grand final of MasterChef Brasil, Daphne Sonnenschein admitted to having been a rebel behind the scenes of the competition and revealed that the confinement to which she had to be submitted hindered her performance on the Band’s program. She left the competition this Tuesday night (7).

“I was rebellious, I couldn’t put up with so many rules anymore. I didn’t see the sea, go to the beach or walk alone for a long time. I always used my dorm house and I wasn’t used to staying in one place,” said the young cook in interview on the attraction’s official website.

The column had already anticipated here that Daphne would finish the reality show in fourth place and also pointed out that she had lost some of her shine in the competition and the judges had the feeling that she was no longer battling so hard. A favorite since the beginning of the program, she left the dispute for the prize of R$ 300 thousand.

Even unmotivated and rebellious, Daphne achieved a rare feat: she was invited by Helena Rizzo to do an internship at Maní, an award-winning and highly sought-after restaurant in São Paulo. In addition, she also heard from Erick Jacquin that the doors of his establishment are open whenever she wants to work with him.

“I was impressed with you on the show from day one. You are very creative. I have the greatest faith in you. The doors of my kitchen are open for you. I’ll offer you an internship at Maní, if that’s what you want. you’re a gem,” said Helena on the show, right after Daphne’s elimination.

“It’s a relief to end my participation. It was a really cool experience and it made me meet people I never imagined like Helena. It was much better than I expected and being invited to work with her is my biggest prize. It was what I most wanted. I think I have a lot to learn”, declared the eliminated MasterChef Brasil.

There are now only three participants left on the reality show. And here is a correction. I had previously said that the final would be played by only two participants, but as shown yesterday in the Band, there are three cooks in the last episode. But I keep here what I said initially: Kelyn Kuhn will be in third place. The prize will be disputed by Eduardo Prado and Isabella Scherer.