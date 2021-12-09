Elon Musk plans to implant brain chips in humans next year

Neuralink co-founder Elon Musk has been announcing for years that he plans to implant brain chips in humans. The first prediction was that this would still happen in 2020. Now, Musk’s coronagram has been officially updated and the first experiments are expected to start in 2022.

So far, Neuralink has been able to first implant neurochips in pigs. Later, experiments took place, with success, in monkeys. The next step is to install the coin-sized chips into the human brain.

Elon Musk plans to test human brain implants in 2022 (Image: Reproduction/Inmicco/Envato)

Deadline for installing chips

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday (6), Musk was asked about Neuralink’s plans to install neurochips in humans next year.

“We hope to have that in our first humans — which will be people with severe spinal cord injuries, like quadriplegics — in the next year, depending on FDA approval,” Musk said.

This is because all steps of the experiment must be previously approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Replacing faulty/missing neurons with circuits is the right way to think about it. Many problems can be solved just bridging signals between existing neurons. Progress will accelerate when we have devices in humans (hard to have nuanced conversations with monkeys) next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

On Tuesday (7), Musk again defended that the deadline for the experiment to be carried out in humans is next year. In addition, he recalled the potential advantages of this technology when responding to a user who was waiting for help with the new techniques.

“Replacing defective/missing neurons with circuits is the right way to think about it. Many problems can be solved just by connecting the signals between the existing neurons,” said Musk, defending the importance of the technology.

Source: Futurism