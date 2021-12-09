Elon Musk Says Will Implant Chips In Human Brains By 2022 | Technology

Disclosure Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk said his company Neuralink should start implanting chips in human brains from next year. The small processor, which has been tested on monkeys, would allow people with severe spinal cord injuries to carry out activities through thinking.

“The Neuralink chip is working fine in monkeys, and we’re actually doing a lot of testing and just confirming that it’s very safe and reliable and that the device can be safely removed,” Musk said on Monday (6) during an interview live to The Wall Street Journal.

“We hope to have that in our first humans – which will be people with severe spinal cord injuries, like quadriplegics, quadriplegics – in the next year, depending on FDA approval,” he continued. The FDA is the US agency that regulates, among other things, medications.

On Tuesday (7), Musk spoke again about the deadline in a Twitter post. “Progress will be accelerated when we have devices in humans (hard to have conversations tinged with apes) in the next year,” he wrote.

The billionaire is known, however, for his exaggerated deadlines. In 2019, Musk had said the chips would be tested on humans by the end of 2020. In February of this year, he said the technology would reach people by the end of 2021.