Escape from fraud: how to know if your data was used to open an account or apply for a loan | Economy

The fragility of some databases has left data on Brazilians exposed – and many have been victims of fraud in which criminals used their names and data to open checking accounts and take illegal loans.

One of the ways to prevent this type of scam is to monitor, through the website of the Central Bank, which current accounts and how many loans are linked to your CPF. You can register through the bank’s application on your cell phone and over the internet.

A simple accreditation is enough for you to control your situation in all financial institutions.

See below how to register by cell phone and over the internet.

Access the Central Bank website that allows you to see how many bank accounts and loans you have (click here).

Checking bank accounts — Photo: Reproduction/Central Bank

If this is your first access, click on an individual and start registering

There are several options for accreditation: cell phone, internet banking and digital registration. It is also possible to register in person and by mail, but these modalities are suspended because of the pandemic.

Personal Accreditation — Photo: Reproduction/BC

After indicating the first access, you need to open your bank’s application on your cell phone and follow the instructions of the Central Bank. Registration through the application will result in a PIN. Keep this number, as it will be needed in the next step..

The Central Bank details the registration path to be done in your bank’s application.

Registration by cell phone — Photo: Reproduction/Central Bank

Accreditation by cell phone must be completed on the Central Bank website. Proceed with the registration and fill in all the information. Remember to include the PIN number created by your bank’s application. And do not forget: the financial institution informed must be the same throughout the registration.

Personal Accreditation — Photo: Reproduction/BC

With the end of registration, it is now possible to access the Registrato page. If you don’t get transferred automatically, click here. Log in and use registered password. If it doesn’t work, try creating a new password.

BC website for checking accounts and loans — Photo: Reproduction/BC

In the next step, already logged in, click on “My Indebtedness” and “My Financial Relationships” and create the reports. Ready. You will know if there are loans and accounts open in your name at all institutions.

Page logged from the Central Bank system — Photo: Reproduction/BC

Accreditation over the internet

When selecting Internet banking, start with the security phrase on the Central Bank page

Get the safety phrase on the Central Bank website — Photo: Reproduction/BC

Fill in all your data to get the safety phrase.

Fill in all fields — Photo: Reproduction/BC

With the security phrase created, it is possible to register on your bank’s website. The sentence is valid for 48 hours. Follow the instructions on the Central Bank page.

Registration with safety phrase — Photo: Reproduction/BC

Go to your bank’s website. If there is a search area, searching for Registrato may be a quicker way for you to be able to register the key.

With the phrase registered in your bank, go to the next step. Fill in all fields. Remember that you are going to use your phrase again.

The financial institution informed must be the same throughout the registration.

Online accreditation — Photo: Reproduction/BC

With the end of registration, it is now possible to access the Registrato page. If you don’t get transferred automatically, click here. Log in and use registered password. If it doesn’t work, try creating a new password.

BC website for checking accounts and loans — Photo: Reproduction/BC

In the next step, already logged in, click on “My Indebtedness” and My Financial Relationships” and create the reports. That’s it. You’ll know if there are loans and accounts opened in your name at all institutions.

Page logged from the Central Bank system — Photo: Reproduction/BC

I found accounts and/or loans that I didn’t open/didn’t make. And now?

If you find that there are accounts or loans in your name that you cannot identify, contact the financial institution or the Central Bank (click here to access).

