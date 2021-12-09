Europe recommends mixing and combining vaccines against covid-19 | Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) on Tuesday recommended that countries mix and match the covid-19 vaccines that have already been approved. And they say these mixtures can be made for both initial vaccination and booster doses.

As the EMA and ECDC said in a joint statement issued Tuesday morning, evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Janssen, for example) and messenger-RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) produces good results. antibody levels against the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

The approval of the health organs of the European Union came after the release of an extensive study on this issue on Monday. The study concluded that a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech followed by a dose of Moderna, nine weeks later, induced a better immune response in those who received this vaccine schedule. But the EMA and ECDC stress that the recommendation is also based on “an increasing number of clinical trials, supported by real-world evidence.”

“The use of a viral vector vaccine as a second dose in primary vaccination schedules, or the use of two different messenger-RNA vaccines, is less studied,” the statement reads.

The United States, for example, has already given the green light for mixing and matching to take place, while the World Health Organization (WHO) is also evaluating this approach.

As the world tries to track and prevent transmission of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron, and several governments impose new restrictions, the longevity of protection afforded by vaccines has come under scrutiny.

“As research to provide more evidence on long-term safety, duration of immunity and efficacy continues, the use of heterologous regimens can offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccination process if one of the vaccines not available” at any given time, explain the EMA and ECDC.

It is also said that the technical considerations and recommendations on each vaccine combination given by the EMA and ECDC experts (and available here) are intended to help Governments and national authorities “ensure that the maximum number of EU citizens are vaccinated and protected as much as possible. as fast as possible”.

“The EU is currently facing an increasing number of infections as well as an increase in hospitalization rates. Vaccines continue to prevent many millions of EU citizens from falling ill or dying, and figures show that the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains lowest in Member States with the highest vaccination rates. The EMA and ECDC continue to urge all EU citizens to get vaccinated and adhere to recent recommendations on booster vaccination,” the two bodies say.