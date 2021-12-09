Europe recommends mixing and combining vaccines against covid-19 | Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) on Tuesday recommended that countries mix and match the covid-19 vaccines that have already been approved. And they say these mixtures can be made for both initial vaccination and booster doses.

