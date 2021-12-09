European Medicines Agency says omicron cases are mostly ‘mild’ | Coronavirus

The head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA, its acronym in English), Marco Cavaleri, said on Thursday (9) that most cases caused by the omicron variant in the European Union appeared to be “mild”. However, he stressed that more studies are needed to determine severity.

“The cases appear to be mostly mild, however, we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by omicrons is different from all the variants that have circulated so far,” Cavaleri said.

Regarding the vaccines and the variant, the EMA said that there is still not enough data on the impact of omicron on the effectiveness of immunizers approved by the block. “We are continually scanning the horizon for results,” added the head of vaccine strategy.

On Wednesday (8), the World Health Organization (WHO) said that omicron seems to cause a higher rate of reinfection, but with milder symptoms.

“Preliminary data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of reinfection by omicron, but more data is needed to draw stronger conclusions. There is also evidence to suggest that omicron causes less severe symptoms than delta [a variante mais dominante atualmente], but it is too early to be sure,” declared Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.