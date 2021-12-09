ex of Bruna Linzmeyer, plastic artist appears on the web with a beard after going through a gender transition

Former boyfriend of Bruna Linzmeyer, Juca appeared in a publication on her page after going through the gender transition. He dated the artist for about three years. At the time, Juca, who is a visual artist, had not yet gone through the transition process and used her baptismal name, Priscila Visman.

On the web, Juca appears different: he posed in front of the mirror wearing a red shirt, short hair and a beard on his face. In the image, he received many compliments and affectionate messages from people who follow him on the web: “Gatão”, “beautiful” and “god”, said some of the comments. Even after the end of the relationship, Bruna and her ex continue to follow each other on social media.

Read more: Livian Aragão, daughter of Renato Aragão, kisses MC Pablinho, son of Valesca Popozuda, at a party

Named as an affair of Carla Diaz, SP councilor makes a comment on the web and fans speculate dating: ‘Great woman’

The relationship ended in October 2019. At the time, Bruna herself spoke about the end of the relationship.

“Sweetie, what we call dating is over, but the affection I have for these first three years of our history is immense. I’ve always discovered new ways of being and relating to you. I’m proud and happy to know that we didn’t get lost in this transform,” he said at the time.

Juca Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Bruna dated Juca before the transition Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Bruna and her ex, before the transition Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Bruna and Juca before the transition Photo: Reproduction

Bruna Linzmeyer with ex, on the beach, during the dating season Photo: Reproduction