Exchanging gifts with a secret friend should move R$ 6.3 billion, says survey – 12/07/2021

The exchange of treats at secret friend events this year should move R$ 6.3 billion in the economy, estimates research carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by the SPC (Credit Protection Service), in partnership with Offer Wise.

According to the survey, 37% of the consumers consulted intend to participate, on average, in a secret friend in 2021. And they want to spend approximately R$ 65 reais with each gift.

There are nearly 59.7 million people who must give and receive gifts at Christmas time. The fraternization will take place mainly between family members (75%), friends (36%) and work colleagues (26%).

Among those who want to join in the fun, 53% love the secret friend (also called the hidden friend), while 48% consider it a good way to save on gifts. Only 14% said they entered the dynamic out of fear of being labeled “antisocial”.

Among the 44% who do not intend to participate in this type of event, 34% say they do not like the interaction, 30% want to avoid crowding (a drop of 11% compared to last year) and 28% should not join in the fun because relatives , friends or co-workers do not have this habit.

President of CNDL, José César da Costa, highlights that, despite the event having social benefits, it is necessary to be careful not to spend more than is possible.

“It can be expensive if the consumer decides to enter all the secret friends of his circle of coexistence. The tip is to participate only in celebrations where the price is stipulated in advance,” he said. “It is also worth analyzing whether this money will not be missing from the budget at the end of the month, thus compromising the payment of bills.”