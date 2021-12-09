Exclusive! Elano, ex-Santos, will be the new coach of the Brasileirão team

Chapecó, SC, 09 (AFI) – Chapecoense defined this Thursday morning the name of its new coach. It is Elano, a former Santos midfielder, who was in charge of Ferroviária, a team from the interior of São Paulo. The information is exclusive to reporter Kim Belluco.

Relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Chapecoense was looking for a strong name to start planning for the 2022 season. Elano’s name came on the agenda at the beginning of the week and the negotiation gained strength last Wednesday. With the agreement, the expectation is that the club from Santa Catarina will announce the former Santos player soon after the end of the Brazilian Championship, no later than the 15th, when the new club president, Nei Maidana, will be elected, since the agreement was signed with the future new board. The deal, however, is still treated in secrecy and denied by the parties involved.

Elano is Chapecoense’s new coach. Photo: Reproduction

Multi-champion by Santos as a player, Elano came to lead Peixe on an interim basis on some occasions, but went on to live his first experience in command of a club at Inter de Limeira. He also directed Figueirense and Railway.

Elano was on Thursday morning at the Arena da Fonte Luminosa and even led training as usual. The tendency is for the team to start, from this Thursday, the search for a new coach, aiming at the Campeonato Paulista.

BRAZILIAN

Chapecoense had been directed in the final rounds of Brasileirão by Felipe Endres, who should remain at the club as an assistant. The club, however, never hid its desire to sign a new name. The team from Santa Catarina says goodbye to Serie A this Wednesday, at 21:30, against Fluminense.