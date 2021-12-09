Executive apologizes for firing 900 employees for Zoom in US: ‘Didn’t show respect’

NEW YORK — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said he “deeply regrets” the way he fired hundreds of employees at the mortgage company. Last week, the executive announced the dismissal of more than 900 workers during a virtual meeting on the Zoom platform. He claimed that he “mistakenly failed to execute” and that the episode “embarrassed them”.

In a letter posted on the company’s website, Garg said the layoffs were necessary, but acknowledged that the way he informed employees “has made a difficult situation worse.” The executive was heavily criticized after the incident came to light.

“I have not shown due respect and appreciation to the affected individuals,” Garg said in the letter. “I’m deeply sorry and I’m committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be,” he added.

Garg announced on Jan. 1 that the mortgage company was laying off about 9% of its workforce in a webinar by Zoom. He announced that employees would be laid off shortly before the holiday season.

“If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said at the meeting, whose recording was seen by CNN Business. “Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.”

According to CNN, the executive added that employees can expect an email from the Human Resources department with details about the benefits and compensation they will be entitled to.

Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team. Better.com is a start-up that offers mortgages and is based in New York.