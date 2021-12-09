Fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé gives straight and direct answer about playing with Messi at PSG

French ace, declared a fan of Portuguese, spoke about what it’s like to play alongside the Argentine at the club in the capital

At the farewell of the group stage, the PSG razed the Brugge Club per 4 to 1, last Tuesday (7), at Parque dos Príncipes, for the 6th round of group A of UEFA Champions League.

the attackers Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi held the party in the French capital, commanding the scoreboard. And the French, fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, opened the game on what it is like to play with the Argentine star.

O PSG returns to the field for the French this Sunday (12), against Monaco, at 16:45 (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

“It’s easy to play with Lionel Messi. he is the best player in the world, won the Golden Ball a few days ago. He scored two goals today and is happy here,” he began by saying Mbappé in an interview after his Champions League victory.

Qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament, PSG will now be in pot 2 and can take on some European giants, like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munchen.

About the clashes, the attacker joked about waiting for the opponent and stated that those commanded by Mauricio Pochettino will be prepared.

“We await the draw, let’s see who we will face. We will be ready to fight and win this match“.

So far this season, Mbappé is PSG’s greatest player. The 22-year-old striker in 22 matches, scored 11 goals and gave 12 assists.