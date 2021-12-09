Far from villain, Dolores and Nélio hide in paradise · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will enjoy the good life without Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The lovers will manage to escape the villain to live in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, in a farm left by Batista (Ernani Moraes), and will live as if they were on their honeymoon.

The characters will go to Campos dos Goytacazes in the next chapters of the six o’clock soap opera of the Globe. Dolores and Nélio have decided to leave the capital after the evidence against Tonico’s misdeeds disappeared.

With no way to put the villain in jail, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will prefer to disappear into the dead of night than stay married. So, she and Nelio will leave.

The couple of lovebirds will live a quiet routine in the interior and will take care of a farm left by Batista, who will have died of cholera. Nelio will inherit his father’s lands.

“This is a piece of paradise that your father left you”, will admit Dolores, in the midst of manual work. Tonico’s former assistant will agree with his beloved and will even say that Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) did them a favor. “Was she the one who stole the evidence?” the girl will ask.

Nélio, however, will prefer not to worry about this: “We are at peace, happy, going on with our lives. And Tonico will never find us here”, he will reply. Passionately, the housewife will agree: “It seems like I’m living in a dream!”

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

