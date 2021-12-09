Farm 13: Not knowing she’s single, Sthefane Matos celebrates her dating anniversary with Victor Igoh and declares herself; watch

The relationship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves in ‘A Fazenda 13’ has given rise to talk abroad. The thing got so serious, that it resulted in the end of the relationships of both confined. However, the duo remains unaware of what happened and talking about the partners on the show… Recently, Dynho recalled his first time with MC Mirella. Yesterday, it was Sthe’s turn to talk about her (now) ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh. Geez!

At dawn this Wednesday (8), the peoa was in an animated chat with MC Gui and Dynho himself, about relationships. When discussing places to hang out in Bahia, she then decided to declare herself to her partner and remember an important date in the relationship. “Mozi, I love you. Longing. A year and a month together. It was yesterday”, said Sthe.

Continues after Advertising

Not satisfied, the influencer continued with the messages to Victor, not knowing that she is no longer engaged to him. Geez! After MC Gui confessed to missing his girlfriend, Matos fired: “Wow, I miss my white boy, old man!”. “From your bombshell”, joked the funkeiro, mentioning Igoh’s physique. “Oh my God. That it. Can you imagine us getting home? It will be like that love at first sight”, concluded the piece.

end of engagement

This Monday (6), after Sthe’s confession that he would have groped Dynho’s private parts, Victor Igoh used social media to announce the end of his engagement with the influencer.

“I would wait for the program to end or for Sthefane to leave (…) Since her entry into reality, I have watched, tireless times, scenes that contradict everything I believed to exist between us as a couple and family. However, I’ve always been more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she’ll clarify everything that was seen.”, started.

Continues after Advertising

He then explained why he decided to put an end to the engagement: “But after seeing new videos yesterday in which my own partner ASSUMES – through codes in a chat with her fellow inmate – some physical acts with the said ‘friend/brother’, and another video, even more intimate, which disregards – in an exaggerated way – the status that she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I THINKING EVERYTHING”.

“In light of this, taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and – mainly – my mental and emotional health, I affirm that, today, 12/06/2021, my engagement with Sthefane has come to an end ”, concluded the boy.