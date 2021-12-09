Farofa da Gkay: After kissing, Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro leave the party together – Famous

Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube leave party together (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

After kissing on the second night of Farofa da Gkay, Viih Tube, 21, and Lipe Ribeiro, 29, were caught leaving the third day of the event together.

The record, released by the Subcelebrities Instagram profile this Wednesday (8/12) morning, shows the two walking hand in hand towards the resort’s rooms.

This morning, Viih Tube said she was drunk and would stay away from her cell phone. “Guys, t ‘drink’. I’ll leave my cell in my room. I’ll be back tomorrow [para] gossip,” he wrote.

viih



is being one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter for making the most of Gkay’s Farofa. The ex-BBB, single since October, is taking the opportunity to kiss everyone.

This Tuesday afternoon (07/12), Lipe went after Viih Tube in the hotel hallway and discovered that the ex-BBB had kissed about eight people during the last night. Despite being shocked, the boy won a statement from the young woman.

“What does this girl take from people, look, congratulations. How many did she take yesterday, Vitria?” asked the ex-De Frias. “Eight”, replied the youtuber, leaving Lipe and Novinho, who were also in the room, without reaction. “But I’m yours,” added the influencer, making the Rio Shore member laugh even harder. “There’s no way to post this,” said the carioca.