‘Farofa da Gkay’: Last day has reconciliation with Carlinhos Maia, fight with Deolane Bezerra and more

The hostess of the party was seen kissing with singer Kevi Jonny and Viih Tube once again accompanied by Lipe Ribeiro

Reproduction/Instagram/carlinhosmaia_.official/Twitter/08.12.2021 Gkay and Carlinhos Maia reconciled in Farofa and the owner of the event stayed with Kevi Jonny



The third night of the “Gkay stuff”, which ended at dawn this Wednesday, 8th, was marked by yet another reconciliation, disagreement between celebrities and, of course, many kisses. After Solange Almeida and Xand Avião spoke again on stage at the event, it was the turn of the party’s owner, Gkay, resolve a conflict with the influencer Carlinhos Maia, who surprised tiktoker by unexpectedly appearing on the event’s stage with a bouquet of flowers. They had not met in person for three years and the reunion was marked by a lot of emotion and shock. Carlinhos spoke and said that he followed all of Gkay’s achievements from afar, but the reason for the distance was never specified. “I always cared. The things we experienced at the beginning, which were very cool”, commented the influencer. “You deserve this and more, I’m so proud.”

Another moment that is reverberating on social media is the disagreement involving the lawyer Deolane Calf and the Queen Matos, who runs a gossip page of the same name on Instagram. Recording stories at the event, the widow of MC Kevin said: “Guys, another gossip who was talking about me yesterday, I’ll see if she talks now in front of me”. The lawyer, and now DJ, went to the influencer and confronted her: “Hi, Rainha Matos! Do you want to talk about me in front of me now?”. The administrator of the gossip page replied: “For me, a doctor is whoever has a doctorate.” Deolane countered: “For you, because you don’t understand the law.” Rainha Matos then said that the lawyer said that her work is no good and the DJ confirmed: “Neither your work, nor you”.

The fight continued on social media and the influencer said that Deolane discredited the work of the gossip pages and that if it weren’t for them, people wouldn’t know that the lawyer exists. “I don’t talk about her on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. The end. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed. I’m not used to being barred. She already,” he wrote. The presence of the influencer Victor Igoh at Farofa after announcing the end of his engagement with Sthe Matos, who is confined in “A Fazenda 13”, also attracted attention, but the long-awaited meeting with MC Mirella Did not happen. On the other hand, there are a lot of singles kissing. viih tube was seen again with Lipe Ribeiro and videos of Gkay staying with the singer kevi jonny backstage at Léo Santana’s show went viral on social media.

