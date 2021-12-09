Farofa da Gkay will become a documentary: ‘It will be out soon’, says influencer after an event with hundreds of celebrities | Pop & Art

After all the success of Farofa da Gkay, an event that moved Fortaleza after bringing together hundreds of celebrities at the Marina Park Hotel over three nights, the influencer warned on its Instagram that its 29th birthday party will become a documentary.

“I’ll be out soon telling everything. I’m so happy,” stated Gkay while crying.

The influencer was moved when remembering the repercussions of the party and explained the tears of emotion.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s just a party’. Getting people together, artists, fans, childhood friend, fan club, my mother, singer, tik tok, everyone together in one place, everyone having fun, just being happy… It’s so beautiful.”

Throughout the holiday days, social networks were filled with posts about the event and also questions about who Gkay is.

Gessica Kayane, Gkay, was already successful with humor videos on Youtube when she first joined Tik Tok. The beginning of the app, in 2018, was for a commercial partnership, which ended up not being successful.

“And then at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020, that’s when I started using it and that’s when I discovered this new world, because I think Tik Tok takes some of the weight off Instagram. You have more freedom there. You don’t if you charge so much. I feel more relaxed.”

In addition to his success on the networks, Gkay also has TV and film work. In an interview with g1 in 2020, the influencer was preparing for the release of two films (one of them with Tirulipa) and the recording of the new season of the series “Os Roni”.

Still, Gkay guaranteed that he would not leave videos on social media aside. “I don’t leave the internet. It’s where I came from, I love to do a lot and it’s my place. I’ll always be there because it’s what I do best.”

“I think it’s like another joke there. Instagram is like my real work and TikTok is like my leisure, you know,” analyzed the comedian, who will star in a Christmas special on Netflix next door by Vera Fisher and Sérgio Malheiros.

In 2020 alone, between May and October, Gkay gained 5.4 million followers on the platform, jumping from 2.4 million to 7.8 million. She attributes part of this growth to quarantine:

“It was a moment when everyone turned much more to digital, it became our only option, so to speak, and people were indeed looking for more humor content, even at the time we were living, it was kind of a valve of exhaust.”

Keeping an eye on the new audience and taking advantage of his time at home, Gkay says he started posting more daily. “Even because it was calmer, I had more free time, the content was more organic”, she explains.

Today, Gkay has almost 17 million followers.

While gathering followers on Tik Tok and showing fun videos on Twitter, Gkay vented on the ins and outs of the internet.

“The internet has a very good side, which is the opportunity, it is very democratic, it has opened many doors for me to everything I am doing today. But at the same time, it is a toxic environment.”

“The internet is an environment in which you often charge a lot, you compare a lot, you get more anxious. Sometimes you want to do things on your own time, but on the internet everything is faster, faster”, he explains.

“Sometimes you keep looking at perfect lives, because everyone’s life on the internet is good, it’s amazing. And sometimes we keep thinking ‘ok, why isn’t mine?’ or ‘why am I not like that?’.”

“It’s an environment that is very good and brings many opportunities, you need to be very careful with what you do, watch, consume because it can be very harmful.”

In order not to let the negative side outweigh the positive, Gkay is accompanied by a therapist. “But that’s not today, it’s been a while,” he explains.

“Thank God, therapy helped me a lot. Mainly on the issue of projection, on the issue of how to receive this flood of projection and visibility and opinions about my life, opinions that are often not asked for, but that I am obliged to receive.”

Humor discoveries

On the same platforms where Gkay gets unsolicited opinions, she also sees that, with her humor, she transforms the lives of many people who are going through difficult times.

“I used to get these messages and I loved them, but I didn’t understand them so well,” confesses Gkay. But she says her understanding changed after her father’s death on New Year’s in 2019.

“It was a horrible week, the worst week of my life. And I remember I was rolling my feed and I fell on a Tirulipa video and I remember I laughed a lot.”

“In that moment of chaos, of deep sadness, in that moment so bad, it was a Tirulipa video that managed to make me smile.”

“There I realized the power of humor, I realized that our work is not just a video, a meme, it’s not just that. It’s something much bigger, it’s something that is actually helping people, that is transforming lives and contributing to people’s lives.”