Father Patrick comments on the Backdoor Christmas Special: “It’s not an offense”

Father Patrick doesn't agree with Porta dos Fundos' Christmas special

The Porta do Fundos Christmas Special will feature Jesus’ adolescence in animation

The priest commented on the church’s perspective as the group’s new special is seen

“Te Prego Lá Fora” arrives on the streaming platform on December 15th

O Back door shocked some people by releasing its new Christmas special trailer. Showing a black Jesus and God in a sorruba, the animated film was disapproved by one of the most popular religious leaders of the moment, the Father Patrick, of the Holy Spirit.

“I’ve always been way out of the bubble of what is traditional and conventional. I have no problem talking to people who think differently than I believe. I think: what would Christ do in my place? Who are the people that Jesus would find?”, he said in a conversation with Kátia Fonseca in the Band’s “Melhor da Tarde”.

With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, he believes that it is necessary to be aware of the other when touching on sensitive subjects. “We have to be open to apologize and learn. What for me may be nonsense, for the other it can hurt and hurt”, he assesses.

Patrick reveals that he has never seen the group’s Christmas special, nor the controversial 2019 in which Jesus was gay. “We need to have a dosage of what is healthy and what may not be, especially when dealing with things that can be expensive like faith. Regardless of which one is professed, it is very expensive for people and they feel hurt”, he commented.

And he continues: “As a priest, I’m not in favor. When you mischaracterize what should be such a sacred reality. This Christmas time would be the opportunity to praise and show things that can add up. For me it’s not an offense, which is different from me agreeing. But for simpler people it may sound like rudeness or offense. Let’s pray and give it to God”, he concludes.