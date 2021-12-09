Federal government publishes ordinance requiring quarantine for unvaccinated travelers

From next Saturday (11), anyone who wants to travel to Brazil will have to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 with immunizations approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) by the World Health Organization to the airline responsible for the flight ( WHO) or by the authorities of the country where the traveler was immunized. The interministerial ordinance was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) during the early hours of Thursday (9).

Immunization must have been completed 14 days prior to departure date.

Those who do not have their immunization completed 14 days before departure will have to undergo a 5-day quarantine once they arrive in Brazil. The address where the person will stay must be informed.

On the fifth day, the person will take an RT-PCR test. If the result is negative, you can come out of isolation. The Strategic Health Information Center (CIEVS) in each region will be responsible for monitoring.

Although the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has rejected the idea of ​​the “vaccine passport”, the ordinance was similar to the recommendation made by Anvisa.

In the conclusion of the technical note sent in November, the agency says: “In respect of the position of the WHO, which recommends that countries not introduce proof of vaccination requirements against Covid-19 for international travel as a condition of departure or entry, the recommendations of the The Agency is not in the sense of imposing the obligatory nature of the vaccine certificate as an absolute requirement for entry into national territory, but the main requirement. If the traveler, for any reason, is not yet vaccinated, he must submit to quarantine.”

Also in the ordinance, the federal government defined that for entry through land borders it will be necessary to present proof of the vaccine, or a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours before entry into Brazil or a negative Antigen test performed 24 hours before entry.

The ordinance maintained the restrictions, on a temporary basis, for a traveler’s authorization for boarding to Brazil, whether proceeding or with passage in the last 14 days before boarding, through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe.

In these countries there is a significant number of cases of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Foreigners who have passed through these countries within a period of 14 days are prohibited from entering Brazil. Brazilians can, but they will have to do a 14-day quarantine.

